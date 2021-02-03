Super Bowl 55 Props: Sunday game specials

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

We’ve already looked at the MVP prop for Super Bowl 55 and on Wednesday will examine some actual game props, but today let’s break down some of the more unusual “special” props on Sunday’s game from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, between the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City remains a 3-point favorite and it seems unlikely that spread will move by kickoff Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Certainly, one of the biggest storylines of Sunday’s game is Tom Brady playing in his 10th Super Bowl and looking to break a tie with his former New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, with a record seventh ring. Brady definitely got the best of that breakup as the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and finished with a losing record for the first time since 2000 (the year Brady was drafted).

There’s little doubt that Belichick will be mentioned at some point in the CBS telecast and the OVER/UNDER amount of times during the game (excluding halftime and commercials) is 1, but with the OVER a heavy -310 favorite. There is also an OVER/UNDER two times the Patriots are mentioned, with OVER a -160 favorite.

CBS also surely will show Brady’s supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen as she is given an OVER/UNDER of 1.5 times shown (same exclusions) with the OVER a -240 favorite. Brady and his family now live in the Tampa area full-time.

Donald Trump is no longer the American president but remains in the news with his second impeachment trial set to start next week in the U.S. Senate. The OVER/UNDER for mentions of Trump is 0.5 with UNDER a -650 favorite. That the Weeknd, who is the main halftime performer, mentions the current U.S. president Joe Biden is +650 with No at -1400. The Weeknd is Canadian, for what that’s worth, but has been anti-Trump in the past. The OVER/UNDER for any Biden mentions during the actual game is 1, with the UNDER a -500 favorite.

The price of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin has been skyrocketing for weeks but has since leveled off a bit to where it’s around $35,500 as of this writing. That the price rises during the game is at -150 and that it goes down is +110. Bitcoin seems likely to rise simply because so many people will be betting live during the game and using/buying Bitcoin to do so.