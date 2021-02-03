XB Net partners with CrossBet for premium North American racing

4th February 2021 – XB Net, the leading provider of premium content for U.S. horse and greyhound racing, has announced its latest partnership with rising-star operator, CrossBet, an emerging force in Australian sports betting, to expand its international racing coverage.

The deal harnesses XB Net’s delivery of live pictures, data and betting services from a peerless network of over 50 North American tracks (approximately 90% of U.S. horse racing) enabling CrossBet to flexibly fill its programming schedule with a steady stream of rapid-cycle betting opportunities. This dynamic content is proven to drive digital “dwell” time for new and existing sports fans across the Australian operator’s proprietary and innovative mobile applications and betting interfaces.

CrossBet’s breakthrough sportsbook runs off unique data and pricing models, allowing customers to enjoy sophisticated and reactive odds, featuring competitive pricing on all sports, as evidenced by its highly-progressive international racing offering.

XB Net remains the proven pacesetter for live North American racing content, managing international rights, data, odds and live broadcast and video streaming on behalf of its growing global portfolio of partners. Channeling low-latency feeds from more than 2,500 meetings, showcasing over 25,000 races per year, North American racing is engaging more and more bettors as international operators look to provide a legitimate 24/7 for enhanced fan engagement, no matter the time of day.

Now working with many of the world’s leading fixed-odds, spread-betting and commingled wagering companies (such as Flutter Entertainment, Bet365, Codere, William Hill, Playtech and Entain) XB Net enjoys a growing geographic footprint in mature and emerging markets across the U.K. & Ireland, Europe, North and Central America, Africa and Australia.

Simon Fraser, Senior Vice President of International at XB Net, said: “It’s a real fillip for our diligent team to have landed this new distribution deal with CrossBet, whose racing expertise and customer care is second to none. They’re a rising star on the Australian scene, thanks to a high-class portfolio of top-quality data partnerships. I’m happy to say that XB Net and North American racing now sit neatly and seamlessly within that network. And CrossBet’s support in bringing live North American racing to a passionate and well-informed client-base will help us naturally grow responsible engagement around our bespoke betting products.

“After all, wherever you set your scene on the world stage, delivering the right content at the right time is of paramount importance. XB Net’s wide range of low-latency racing solutions and racetracks bring that flexibility for around-the-clock premium content. CrossBet now provides a category-leading racing and sports-streaming offering to their customers and we’ve delighted that U.S. racing is already helping them to bolster and build their brand across Australian and APAC.”

Brendon Dorff, COO at CrossBet, added: “CrossBet customers have seen the added fun and value that U.S. racing brings to their betting experience, supplying a trustworthy and regular flow of quick-fire betting opportunities. This breakout collaboration with XB Net and their agile wagering solutions lets us fill the gaps on the sporting timetable with quality entertainment that is the envy of many of our Aussie rivals.

“At CrossBet, we pride ourselves on innovation, responsible CS and professionalism. To which end, we’ve developed platforms to facilitate a seamless and secure customer experience from the log-in. Our goals and passions converge in delivering a world-class experience to our customers across all sports, with racing as our core offering. Our long-term goals are to go beyond Australia, so partnering with XB Net allows us to be ready for international expansion, catering for all markets across the globe. Thanks to progressive partnerships with the likes of XB Net, we can now provide secure access to the planet’s great sporting events, alongside the high-octane thrill of the best racing from around the world.”

About XB Net

XB Net is the leading provider of live North American horse and greyhound racing content. It manages the content rights, data, odds and signals (broadcast and video streaming) on behalf of a broad portfolio of global partners, allowing them to integrate and deploy ground-breaking technologies to drive new revenue streams. Working with many of the world’s leading fixed-odds, spread-betting and commingled wagering companies (such as Flutter Entertainment, Bet365, Betfred, Boylesports, Codere, Playtech, William Hill and Entain) XB Net enjoys successful partnerships across Europe, Africa, North and Central America, and Australia.