Betmotion inks sponsorship agreement with Brazil’s legendary Fluminense

Thursday 4th February 2021 – Betmotion, the leading Latin American gambling site dedicated to Sportsbook, Casino and Bingo games, has struck a sponsorship deal with Brazil’s Fluminense FC.



The sponsorship is for a 12-month period and kicked-off for Fluminense’ fixture with Bahia – a game that finished 1-0 and moved the club into 5th position in the table.

Betmotion’s brand logo will take pride of place on the famous Fluminense shirt as the ‘chest seal’. As part of the deal, Betmotion has created an exclusive page for Fluminense, where users who register with a promotional code for the club will be entitled to an exclusive bonus on their first deposit.

This latest sponsorship follows several significant deals that have seen Betmotion put pen to paper with legendary Brazilian footballer Cristiane, Brazil’s National Basketball League and UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern.



During a testing 2020 for the LatAm region, Betmotion was able to maintain its strong growth and consolidate its leading position within the iGaming market. The company operates on several fronts and works with more than 40 providers, offering more than 3,500 games in different areas, such as sports betting, bingo and casino, among other activities.



Betmotion.com’s Brazilian Manager Angelo Alberoni said: “Brazilian DNA runs through Betmotion and being a partner of one of the giants of national football is a great source of pride. We have a mission of promoting sports and our collaboration with Fluminense shows that we are on the right path. There is nothing better than associating our brand with a club full of tradition, a passionate fanbase, history, titles and idols.”

Fluminense President Mário Bittencourt followed: “We continue to seek to expand our brand. This new partnership, with an entertainment company, is the fourth closed within the pandemic. It is another sign of the appreciation of the Fluminense project.”



Betmotion constantly bets and trusts in Latin American athletes and is proud to sponsor more and more athletes that exalt the commitment, responsibility and passion for sports.

About Betmotion.com

Betmotion is a licensed casino, sports and bingo online gambling website. Launched in July 2010 by Vision Media Services N.V., Betmotion provides online gaming entertainment globally with strong focus in LATAM and Brazil. Betmotion operates in three languages: English, Portuguese and Spanish while supporting multiple currencies to gaming customers. The gaming platform allows white labeling of their services to other gaming companies and will provide the latest technology for desktop, tablet and mobile devices.