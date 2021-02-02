Robert Courtneidge dives into the world of emerging payments

Emerging Payments Association (EPA) boss Robert Courtneidge is an advocate for payment solutions. Courtneidge took some time to share his three decades of experience and talk about the future of the space with Calvinayre.com lead reporter Becky Liggero Fontana.

Courtneidge says that even though the EPA had been around for more than 20 years, it had only started to grow in its current form recently:

“The Emerging Payments Association has been going for probably 20 years, in reality, but it’s only under its current name for the last few years. It’s something that’s been growing over time, it’s got a lot of ambassadors now and we have working groups and our aim is a mixture of creating social events to enable people in the industry to mix and network and grow their own brands within the industry.”

Courtneidge went further to explain how the EPA is helping start-ups within the industry. “What we do at a higher level is we work very closely with regulators like the FCA and we work closely with UK Finance,” he said. “I’m on their project futures panel looking at digital payments and how to identity is going to be moving in the next 10 years. That’s what they’re looking at that future focus; they also work with the Bank of England and Treasury.”

