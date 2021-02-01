2nd February 2021 – The leading online casino site and player advocate Casinomeister, has this morning released their much-anticipated annual casino awards, with the 2020 Casinomeister Awards being announced.

Picking up for the second year running the title of ‘Best Casino 2020’, All British Casino once again has proven to be a stand up and solid operation, offering a wide variety of games, and superb customer support, which entails attentive representation on the forum at Casinomeister.

Commenting as to why All British Casino have once again taken home the Best Casino 2020 award, Bryan Bailey of Casinomeister.com said: “Voted #1 by our most senior members and our illustrious Meister Minions, it is evident that All British Casino did not rest on its laurels.”

“This casino has continued its player focused management philosophy – and they have truly appeased their players with awesomeness.”

Other highlights among the winners include Bitstarz who have picked up the Best Customer Service Award. As well as being in the running for the Best Casino honour, Bitstarz have excelled in looking after their player base throughout 2020.

With Bailey stating: “Besides making this year’s and last year year’s shortlist for Best Casino of the year, Bitstarz’s customer service is exemplary – our comments from our players throughout the forum stand as a testament to this honourable award.”

The Betsson Group who operate a number of high-profile online casinos have had bestowed on them the Best Casino Group for 2020. With the group and their properties generating few complaints but much kudos throughout the year.

Commenting on the Betsson Group picking up the Best Casino Group honour for 2020, Bailey says: “This is a long overdue award to the Best Casino Group of the year – Betsson. Their portfolio of casino brands is a laundry list of some of the best managed online casinos – period.”

To read up on the awards in full, inclusive of the worst in online gambling, visit the Casinomeister 2020 Awards page here.