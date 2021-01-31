Google to allow gambling apps in more countries

Degree 53, specialists in UX, design and software development, have shared that Google announced that it will allow gambling apps in the Google Play store in 15 more countries 1st March 2021, including the U.S. market. This update includes real-money gambling and daily fantasy sports apps, such as online casino, lotteries and sports betting. Developers will also be able to advertise in the Play Store.

It was only a few years ago that Google opened up the Play Store for online gambling operators in the U.K., Ireland, France and Brazil, and we knew that this would expand further. From March, operators from the following countries will be allowed to publish their apps with Google: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

So far, customers have been able to download Android online gambling apps directly from the operator’s website, but they’d also need to update them manually, as well as bypassing phone security settings. It was also more difficult to advertise these apps and reach relevant demographics. Now, Google will help to address this challenge and operators will also have a chance of reaching a wider audience more effectively.

Richard Wagstaff, Managing Director at Degree 53 comments: “Online sports betting and gaming is experiencing rapid growth in the United States, and operators will benefit from distributing their Android apps with Google. No doubt, this is excellent news for them.”

“We’re yet to see if Google will also bring any rules regarding app design and UX, similar to Apple’s Design Guidelines regarding container apps. However, we advise all app owners to create their apps with the latest design trends and as much native functionality as possible to futureproof their products and create an enjoyable experience for their customers.”

