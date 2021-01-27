Super Bowl 55 MVP odds: QBs lead the pack

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.com

We can’t do a Super Bowl 55 props story for the February 7 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and not have one of them feature odds on the game’s MVP as that’s always one of the most popular betting options for the big game at sportsbooks.

While there is no such thing as a lock in sports betting, if you wager on someone other than the two starting quarterbacks to win MVP then it’s probably lost money. A quarterback has won the award a whopping 30 times and thus the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is the -120 betting favorite for Super Bowl 55 (because his team is favored) and the Bucs’ Tom Brady is the +210 second favorite – and then there’s a massive dropoff on the odds.

There is also a prop on the Super Bowl MVP winner’s position and a quarterback is -375; betting on that obviously eliminates the need to predict which team wins the game. A wide receiver is +375, tight end +850, running back +1000, any defensive position +1100 and a kicker +5000. No tight end or kicker (or offensive lineman) has won Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes was the MVP favorite for last year’s Super Bowl in Miami and won the award by leading the 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two scores and rushed for a TD but was intercepted twice. Some thought the award should have gone to running back Damien Williams, who rushed for 104 yards and a TD and caught a TD pass. Williams is not an option this year because he opted out of the season in the summer.

Mahomes will look to become the sixth player to win Super Bowl MVP at least twice – Brady holds the record with four. He didn’t win it in his most recent Super Bowl following the 2018 season, an ugly 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Receiver Julian Edelman did. That’s the lone time in the past four Super Bowls in which a QB didn’t win.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the third favorite at +1100 despite his position being shut out, but he has had arguably the greatest season by a tight end in history. In 15 regular-season games, he had 105 catches for 1,416 yards (record for position) and 11 TDs and has 21 catches for 227 yards and three scores in two playoff games.

The two defensive players with the shortest odds are Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and Bucs linebacker Devin White at +2800 each. On the prop “Who Will The Super Bowl MVP Mention First In His Speech,” teammates is the favorite at -120 followed by God or Jesus at +200.