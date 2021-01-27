Kurt Quartier says omni channel will grow through slots

Tyche Gaming International President Kurt Quartier says the cross-over between land-based and online casinos hasn’t been explored sufficiently, and it’s hard to disagree with him. He’s excited about the possibilities in the omnichannel space, and sat down with Calvinayre.com lead reporter Becky Liggero Fontana to share his ideas.

At SIGMA Europe, Quartier explained that the focus is on finding products that effectively utilize a product cross-over between land-based and online casinos. “That crossover still hasn’t materialised and we feel both businesses have obviously expanded online especially but there’s more work to be done and I think a lot of that is in finding products that will bring the land-based player to online and then bringing the products that will bring the online player to land-based,” Quartier said.

Quartier believes that slot machines are the perfect vehicle to bridge the gap between online and land-based casinos. “I think one of the things they’re going to have to do to get the same content on, if you can put live table games online, why can’t you put live slots online? It’s something we’ve seen little of, every slot player in the casino has his favourite machine,” he said.

“I think that that is something that is that could be really appealing to that land-based player going home and continuing to play or at a time that he can make it to the casino or even when he’s on holiday somewhere else,” Quartier added. Watch the full interview as Kurt Quartier as he gives his thoughts on the emergence of digital wallets and offers operators advice on potential omnichannel opportunities that are set to emerge this year. And if you haven’t yet, watch all of our videos as they go up by subscribing to the CalvinAyre.com YouTube channel.