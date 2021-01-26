Sex and the City Odds: Where’s Samantha?

Sex and the City is set to return to the small screen, minus one of the famous four. HBO are bringing back the famed series, minus the character Samantha Jones.

Actress Kim Catrell’s very public beef with actress Sarah Jessica Parker has cost her lucrative payday and now the writers have to find a plausible explanation for the audience to buy into a story minus one of the most loved characters of the show.

The show is set to continue 17 years after it’s last episode. While some may argue it’s like the return of the Ghostbusters without Egon Spengler, Samantha Jones’ absence has been put down to a very public spat with her co-stars.

Fans have speculated how the absence of Samantha will be explained. The favoured speculation is that Samantha’s absence will be explained as a death (+130). Other fans have speculated that the writers will have Samantha living in another city, away from the famed trio who are expected to remain in New York City for the reboot.

At the other end of the scale the odds of the Samantha being confirmed to prison or a mental institution at odds of +750. They could also just totally ignore she ever existed, atleast for the first episode (+450).

Based on the book by Candace Bushnell, the original series ran for six seasons in 1998 and also included two films in 2008 and 2010.

See the full odds on whereabouts of Samantha Jones below.

Samantha Jones Whereabouts Odds

Passed Away +130

Moved Away from New York City +250

Samantha Jones not mentioned in Episode 1 +450

Still Living in New York City +450

Confined to prison or institution +750

Odds courtesy of Bodog