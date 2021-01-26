Okada Manila calls out online imitators, fake sales news

Philippines casinos may eventually offer online gambling, but Okada wants you to know they haven’t started yet. The operator put out a pair of press releases denouncing fake news about their resort on January 25, while also announcing some news of their own.

In the first release, Okada clarified that, at least at this time, they offer no form of online play. Only services advertised on www.okadamanila.com, www.tigerresort.com, and @okadamanilaPH on social media are real, they note, and any site claiming to be an Okada online gambling platform is using their name against their wishes. They will take action against violators of their brand and trademark, they note.

Online gambling could come eventually for the operator, of course. In a December 9 interview with Asia Gaming Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chairwoman Andrea Domingo noted that a Liveshot scheme, to allow casinos to service registered players online, is in the works. But at least as of this time, no casino is known to have a service up and running, and Okada wants you to know they definitely don’t have one.

But if you do have a membership (as I do), then you definitely know they want you to visit the casino. They’ll even offer you a free meal and 100 pesos of free play!

They also clarified that, despite whatever difficulties Covid-19 has created, they aren’t trying to sell the property. “It appears that certain persons and groups are spreading claims and rumors that Okada Manila’s business or assets are for sale. Please be advised that such claims and rumors are false and fake news,” they wrote, once again referring the public to their official platforms.

This isn’t the first time Okada Manila has had to shout down fake news. Back in December, they had to clarify that some online scammers were offering fake hotel stays at the resort.

But they do have plenty for you to be excited about if you decide to show up for the free chicken and rice meal they’re offering. A third press release on January 26 announced their new Blaze Sicbo tables, as well as Ora Grande displays and Glo Roulette wheels, all provided by TCSJOHNHUXLEY.

Tim Gilbert, VP of Table Games at Okada resort commented, “I am very pleased with our partnership with TCSJOHNHUXLEY. It has always been our commitment to provide extraordinary gaming experiences to our guests and our partner’s product portfolio enables us to do just that.”