Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – January 26, 2021

Inspired Announces New Contract with Entain

Inspired to Provide Virtuals Across Entain’s Online and Retail Network

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. announced today it has signed a new long-term agreement with Entain plc (LSE: ENT) to provide its Virtual Sports products across Entain’s online brands and retail venues. This represents a significant extension in scope and duration to the current arrangements with the group. Entain is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating in the online and retail sector in more than 20 countries. Via its proprietary technology platform, Entain offers sports betting, casino, poker and bingo online using some of the industry’s most iconic brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, BetMGM, bwin, Sportingbet, Eurobet, partypoker, partycasino, Gala and Foxy Bingo.

Aspire Global’s Interim Report for the Fourth Quarter to be published on 18 February

Aspire Global will announce its year-end and interim report for the fourth quarter 2020. On the same day at 09:00am CEST investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate in a webcast where Tsachi Maimon, CEO, and Motti Gil, CFO, will be presenting the report, followed by a Q&A-session.

The presentation including the Q&A-session will be held in English and is webcasted live via the following link https://www.redeye.se/events/802426/live-q-aspire-global-february-18th. The presentation material will also be available on Aspire Global’s website https://www.aspireglobal.com/investors/.

Hipther Agency partners with All-in Global for Live Interpreting at their Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups in 2021

The team at Hipther Agency, organizers of the European Gaming & Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups, are delighted to announce a new partnership with All-in Global, an awarded language solution provider dedicated to the iGaming, sports betting, Fintech, sports and eSports industry.

The world-recognized organizer will benefit from All-in Global’s professional services during the Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups, specifically during the Latin American panel discussion that will offer the option for delegates to listen to the original content in Spanish or opt for the English Live Interpreted version.

All-in Global is an awarded language solution provider dedicated to the iGaming, sports betting, fintech, sports and esports industry. Their line-up of services includes localization, content creation, SEO and audiovisual solutions in over 80 languages so their clients can maximize on their offerings globally. They are currently working with approximately 300 companies, including game developers, operators, platform providers and affiliates. Everything they do is rooted in a passion for gaming and multilingual communication and driven by a genuine desire to make the industry more accessible and highly entertaining.

Eventus International to Host a Brand New Analytics & AI In Gaming (AAiG) Summit 2021

Eventus International transformed the former AI In Gaming into a brand new summit, namely Analytics & AI in Gaming (AAiG) Summit, which will bring together forward-thinking brands, market leaders and AI & Big Data experts to discuss and debate on the latest and exciting innovations on; why is it important to regulate AI, the use of AI as business decision-making tool, the convergence of AI and eSports, application of AI in game development and AI to promote responsible gaming practice. AAiG 2021 will also take a look at the latest technologies of AI in payment processing; including discussion on AML and KYC backed by AI technologies.

The Analytics & AI in Gaming (AAiG) Summit will be taking place from 30 – 31 March 2021 in Dubai, UAE. For the second time around, Eventus International’s Analytics & AI in Gaming (AAiG) Summit 2021 will be bringing the industry’s biggest names together from across the globe to provide a shared platform for information exchange of best practices and leading technologies.

EveryMatrix expands into the Russian market with innovative 888.ru bookmaker

EveryMatrix is thrilled to announce the launch of sports bookmaker 888.ru. The bookmaker has upgraded its betting business in the Russian regulated market with EveryMatrix’s turnkey sportsbook solution.

888.ru utilises EveryMatrix’s turnkey platform and a suite of products including the fully managed OddsMatrix Sportsbook with BonusEngine, as well as MoneyMatrix for payments processing and ID verification, all of it adapted to fit Russian gaming regulation.

888.ru is a strong local brand in the Russian market and more than 100,000 users were migrated to the new platform as part of the launch.

GAMOMAT is awarded Great Place To Work certification

GAMOMAT, one of the leading independent slot game developers, has been officially recognised as a Great Place To Work 2021.

Great Place To Work’s Trust Index survey delivers deep insight on employee experience highlighting the core business areas that drive engagement, while the Culture Audit focuses on understanding and evaluating the practices that create company culture.

GAMOMAT featured within the Excellence Group thanks to 91% Trust Index approval and an impressive 95% of employees rated the business as a ‘Very Good Employer’. Last year was one of substantial growth for the business and one that saw numerous talent acquisitions. These hires will play an important part in GAMOMAT delivering on an exciting 2021 roadmap.

RTSmunity and GammaStack Announce New Partnership

With esports betting getting a record amount of attention in 2020, the betting industry has to show the ability to adapt. A prime example of that is a new partnership announced between esports odds provider RTSmunity and iGaming software solutions and services provider GammaStack. The new partnership aims to combine strengths of both companies and make innovations in the iGaming universe worldwide.

RTSmunity took the spotlight of many live and digital conferences this year, in order to share their knowledge of esports analytics and betting. By developing their new Esports Betting Iframe, RTSmunity were able to round up the product offering in the field of esports. Live esports betting odds, risk management, betting exchange services and Esports Betting Iframe are the four main categories that cover all needs of existing betting operators. However, GammaStack also shines in the world of iGaming by offering white label as well as tailor-made iGaming solutions and services in a variety of verticals including sports betting software, fantasy sports, esports, online casino, online lottery, etc.

Gauselmann UK executive Steve Sharp appointed GBG Chairman

Steve Sharp will be bringing all the breadth and depth of his 40+ years working in the industry to his new role as Chairman of the influential strategic body, the Gambling Business Group

Influential cross-sector strategic body, the Gambling Business Group, has announced experienced industry senior executive Steve Sharp as its new Chair.

In what is a distinguished 40-year single industry career, Steve Sharp has gained an unrivalled breadth of experience representing high profile organisations including Global Draw/SG, Inspired Gaming Group, Stanleybet Group and Leisure Link. He is currently working with Gauselmann U.K. as it prepares for the challenges and opportunities in what is a critical period for all sectors of the domestic industry.

Pariplay Broadens Reach in Spain Through Partnership with VERSUS

Pariplay’s industry-leading casino portfolio expands footprint in Spanish market via agreement with stand-out operator

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, has today announced its further expansion in the Spanish iGaming market through a partnership with the innovative online game operator VERSUS. The agreement will see Pariplay supply its highly popular gaming content to VERSUS Casino, furthering its presence in the regulated Spanish market following its debut there in Q4 2020.

Launched in 2011, VERSUS is the sports betting and online game brand of Orenes Group, based in Melilla, Spain. With its disruptive image and a customer-centric positioning, VERSUS has solidified itself as a unique and dominant option among players for casino and sports wagering in the regulated Spanish market. Moreover, VERSUS became the official sponsor of Atlético de Madrid, one of the most important football clubs in Spain, at the beginning of its 2020 – 2021 season.