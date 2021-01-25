Hipther Agency partners with All-in Global for Live Interpreting at their Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups in 2021

The team at Hipther Agency, organizers of the European Gaming & Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups, are delighted to announce a new partnership with All-in Global, an awarded language solution provider dedicated to the iGaming, sports betting, Fintech, sports and eSports industry.

The world-recognized organizer will benefit from All-in Global’s professional services during the Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups, specifically during the Latin American panel discussion that will offer the option for delegates to listen to the original content in Spanish or opt for the English Live Interpreted version.

All-in Global is an awarded language solution provider dedicated to the iGaming, sports betting, fintech, sports and esports industry. Their line-up of services includes localization, content creation, SEO and audiovisual solutions in over 80 languages so their clients can maximize on their offerings globally. They are currently working with approximately 300 companies, including game developers, operators, platform providers and affiliates. Everything they do is rooted in a passion for gaming and multilingual communication and driven by a genuine desire to make the industry more accessible and highly entertaining.

Tiago Aprigio,CEO at All-in Global, commented on the partnership: “The All-in Global partnership with the Hipther team will make sure that absolutely nothing gets lost in translation during the virtual Gaming Americas Quarterly meetups.

Our language professionals will do live interpreting in English and Spanish throughout the event. With over 400 qualified native interpreters, translators and writers, all sharing a proven knowledge of and love for gaming, we are THE language solution you can bet on! Looking forward to being part of the action.”

Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency, also commented on the partnership: “In our attempt of hosting our first ever bilingual panel discussions, we could not think of a better partner than the team at All-in Global. We take pride in the quality of our content and being able to bring quality information to those interested in entering the Latin American markets in two languages, means the world to us! Not to mention, all this happening in cyberspace at our first virtual meetup of the year.”

During the Gaming Americas Q1 Meetup, which will take place on the 28th of January delegates have the opportunity to access information from a wide range of markets such as North and Latin America, and a special focus on the Caribbean. See more details here | Register for free

As mentioned above, the Latin American and Caribbean related panel discussions will be hosted in Spanish and participants will have the option accessing the content in English as well.

The panel discussions dedicated for the LATAM region are the following:

Latin America – Regulation updates: Colombia experience, Panama, Argentina, Brazil

Emerging Latin American markets – Argentina (Province of Buenos Aires, Province of Mendoza) and Chile

Focus on the Caribbean region

Debate: Is Latin America learning from the European mistakes?

The discussions will be joined and moderated by some of the most well-known names of the industry in the region and beyond:

SEBASTIAN VIVOT – Head of Modernisation and Information Technology, Loter’a de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires

– Head of Modernisation and Information Technology, Loter’a de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires FERNANDO SAFFORES – Founder & Director at Focus Gaming News

– Founder & Director at Focus Gaming News OMAR GALDURRALDE – President of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires and ALEA (Association of Argentinean State Lotteries)

– President of the Lottery of the Province of Buenos Aires and ALEA (Association of Argentinean State Lotteries) IDA LÓPEZ – President, Provincial Institute of Games and Casinos of Mendoza, Argentina

– President, Provincial Institute of Games and Casinos of Mendoza, Argentina VIVIEN VILLAGRÁN ACUÑA – Superintendent of Casinos, Chile

– Superintendent of Casinos, Chile MARIA EMILIA CORRAL – Legal Advisor to the Board of Directors at the Lottery of the Province of Mendoza, Argentina

– Legal Advisor to the Board of Directors at the Lottery of the Province of Mendoza, Argentina KAREN MARCELA SIERRA-HUGHES – Vice President, Latin America and Caribbean Government Relations and Business Development at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®)

– Vice President, Latin America and Caribbean Government Relations and Business Development at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) ALEX PARENTE – Corporate Senior Vice President Casino Operations at Hard Rock International

– Corporate Senior Vice President Casino Operations at Hard Rock International DAVID MONIZ – Country CFO at Cirsa Dominicana, President ADCJ, GM, MBA, MDMGC & CPC

– Country CFO at Cirsa Dominicana, President ADCJ, GM, MBA, MDMGC & CPC ORLANDO RIVERA CARRIÓN – Executive Director at Puerto Rico Gaming Commission

– Executive Director at Puerto Rico Gaming Commission JOSÉ CARLOS FIGUEROA-TROCHE – Caribbean Government Relations and Business Development Representative Gaming Laboratories International, LLC (GLI®)

– Caribbean Government Relations and Business Development Representative Gaming Laboratories International, LLC (GLI®) FERNANDO GARITA – Gaming Consultant | Head of Business Development at Betcris

– Gaming Consultant | Head of Business Development at Betcris FRANCESCO RODANO – Chief Policy Officer at Playtech

– Chief Policy Officer at Playtech ANGELO ALBERONI – Country Manager at Betmotion Brazil

To view the full schedule and times of the panel, visit the conference Program on the following link: https://gamingamericas.com/meetups/schedule-q1-meetup/

Hipther Agency press contacts:

Zoltan Tuendik, Head of Business

Alex Marginean, Marketing Specialist

