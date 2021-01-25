Heidi Lofthus to lead HR Connect expansion

HR Connect is proud to introduce Heidi Lofthus as the latest addition to its ever-growing team. Heidi has been a part of HR Connect as a founding member since its inception and a driving force behind the evolution of the forum, marking it out as the success story it is today. She will now be in charge of growing the association, enabling it to be better placed to bring iGaming HR professionals closer together to further learn, network and solve practical challenges arising within the industry.

Heidi Lofthus brings considerable industry experience to her new position. With a long iGaming background, Heidi occupied until recently the role of Chief People Officer at ComeOn Group.

HR Connect Co-founder Pierre Lindh, commented, “Heidi is one of the most driven, sharp and positive professionals I have had the honour of working with over the last couple of years, so when the opportunity arose to invite Heidi to take over HR Connect and take it to the next level, it was a no brainer for us. We are really excited to start working officially together!”

Commenting on this new challenging role Heidi said, “I have had the pleasure to work side by side with the iGaming NEXT team for a year, where I have been running their HR Connects online sessions.

“After working as an HR Director in gaming for many years, I now feel honoured to join the iGaming NEXT team on a more permanent basis.

“HR Connect, which is a product and forum forming part of iGaming NEXT, is constantly attracting more senior HR people into its network and there is no concept like it in our industry.

“I’m excited to join the iGaming NEXT team who have always been quick to adapt to the current needs of our industry, recognising opportunities and realising solutions that help companies as well as people within our community to stay informed and connected.”

About HR Connect

HR Connect is an association of Senior HR decision makers emanating from within 21 of the largest organisations in the Gaming industry operating primarily in Malta. The association serves as a valuable networking tool, tackling the shared challenges that the industry faces on a regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the association has been instrumental in the efforts of the iGaming industry to quickly adapt to the situation arising from these unprecedented circumstances.

If your organisation is not yet part of HR Connect, please contact [email protected]