INTRALOT pick Algosport to provide innovative Bet Builder products

January 21st, 2021 – London, U.K. (Press Release): Innovative U.K. based sportsbetting technology company Algosport are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement to provide Bet Builder products to industry giant INTRALOT.

Under the terms of the deal, current and future INTRALOT customers will benefit from market-leading Bet Builder products initially for pre-match football, but with the ability to expand to include In:Play betting options across a wide variety of sports, with Cashout supported as standard. Unlike some other providers, Algosports proprietary technology will be housed within INTRALOT’s current platform infrastructure, increasing accuracy and robustness, plus reducing the latency and other problems seen with some API or feed-based solutions.

Leigh Heardman, CEO at Algosport, said, “This is a really exciting deal for Algosport, and we are really pleased to be working with INTRALOT, who are one of the biggest names in betting and gaming”

Alongside traditional same game multiples for sports such as soccer and basketball, Algosport are also continually enhancing the service and recently added innovative products for handball and snooker betting markets. In addition, Algosport recently became one of the first providers to offer Bet Builder products for eSports titles such as FIFA 2020. These innovations have proved incredibly popular with operators, as eSports betting replaced some of the revenue lost due to Covid-related reductions in the sporting calendar.

Leigh Herdman, CEO at Algosport, concluded: ‘The signing of this deal, alongside the recently announced supplier agreement with EveryMatrix, makes for a really exciting time at Algosport and we look forward to providing INTRALOT clients around the world with our innovative products. 2020 has obviously been a particularly challenging year for the gambling industry, however we have big plans for Algosport in 2021 that will see the launch of exciting new products and services for our existing customers, as well as bringing aboard numerous new clients”

About Algosport

Algosport is a U.K. based software company who specialise in creating sportsbetting trading services. The company’s proprietary algorithms allow sportsbetting operators to offer same game multiples across a variety of sports, both pre-game and in-play, and support cashout as standard. Algosport are already partnered with a number of global platform and software providers and their products have powered millions of bets across multiple operators, via mobile, desktop and retail. Innovation is at core of what Algosport do, building products and services that always have the end customer in mind.