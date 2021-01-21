Industry veteran Mery Blomqvist to spearhead global marketing efforts for Ellmount Group

January 21, 2021 (Stockholm, Sweden)- Following the recent changes to both our brands casinoroom.com and highroller.com, we are thrilled to announce Ellmount Group’s new CMO, Mery Blomqvist. Mery is an experienced marketeer with a passion for iGaming. Together we are sure we will take the next important step in our quest to become the number one casual light online entertainers in the industry.

Ellmount Group CEO, Claes af Buren says: “With Mery on our team, we now have all the brain capacity we need to up the game even more, and meet the great demands of the future in iGaming head-on. We focused greatly last year on improving our products to meet the high demands of our customers. This year we aim to focus on getting more players to enjoy our fun and safe, entertaining online casinos. I am so pleased to welcome such a talented marketer on board since this is where she excels.”

Ellmount Group CMO, Mery Blomqvist added: “Ellmount is a great company, with strong values, an inspired vision, and first-class product. I am super excited to be joining the group at a very exciting time, where we are looking to level up and expand our brands’ presence in what has always been a fast-moving industry. Success in this industry results from many variables, and as Claes mentioned, many of these have been addressed, and more improvements are on the way. But, complacency is the enemy of progress, so we shall not be resting on our laurels. Looking forward, not only will we be bringing more players to the brands, but we shall also be bringing light online entertainment to the forefront of a wide and varied range of customers’ minds. Where we lead, others will follow.”

About Ellmount Gaming

Ellmount Gaming is the future of light online entertainment, and the official operating company for the two world-class brands, CasinoRoom.com and HighRoller.com. Both brands offer players an abundance of games designed to suit all playing styles and stakes. Established in 2005 with an innovative and entrepreneurial edge, Ellmount is a Swedish-founded company, with its headquarters located in the heart of Stockholm, and a further six offices worldwide, including Malta, Serbia, Curacao, Costa Rica and LA.

The group takes great pride in the job of delivering light entertainment seriously. Customers can enjoy their gaming happy in the knowledge that the group puts a significant emphasis on responsible gaming and actively encourages players to play safely, happily, and by the rules. Customers will not be disappointed by the 24/7, 365 days a year customer support with intimate knowledge gained from years of dedication. A consolidated effort from over 80 employees covering 14 nationalities deliver pinpoint solutions for web, CRM and its own back-end platform.

Ellmount Group CEO Claes af Buren comments: “What makes us unique is that we have a top of the line affiliate business in Spikeup combined with our own performance marketing platform, and two strong casino brands. At the heart of all this sits our BI unit that gives the group the insights required to give our playing customers not just what they want… but also what our B2B customers need in order to have their online casinos performing the way they want them to.”

Find out more at www.ellmountgaming.com