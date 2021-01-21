Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – January 21, 2021

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Booming Games receives U.K. license.

Malta-based and MGA licensed slot supplier Booming Games kicks off 2021 with the approval from the U.K. Gambling Commission (UKGC) to supply their games to players in the U.K. The company has met the high standards of the regulator and received the supplier license in January 2021.

The majority of Booming Games’ slot portfolio will soon be available to U.K. players via existing and future partners. This includes top game titles like Burning Classics, Howling Wolves, Gold Vein and Lucky Scarabs.

MediaTroopers Secures Sports Betting Vendor License in Virginia

Leading digital marketing agency MediaTroopers that specializes in online gaming in regulated U.S. jurisdictions, has completed the application process and received its Virginia Sports Betting Vendor License. With the license granted by the Virginia Lottery, MediaTroopers can now expand its operations to Virginia and provide marketing services for state-licensed sports betting operators.

MediaTroopers will use its extensive in-house mobile and digital-media expertise to introduce in Virginia the exciting new paradigm of online sports betting. It will utilize its new and existing partnerships with leading sports betting app operators in other regulated states.

BetConstruct Enables Pinnacle Sportsbook for VBET and Partners

Two short weeks into 2021 and BetConstruct has already marked a milestone – the integration of Pinnacle Solution’s sports betting offer onto its platform and its further supply to operators.

As promised in 2018, BetConstruct stakes its claim to open its platform to third-party sportsbooks. The partner-oriented approach led to this landmark deal which has already embraced one of BetConstruct’s key partners VBET, proudly present in 120+ countries, integrating Pinnacle Solution as its second sportsbook provider.

Vbet, one of BetConstruct’s operator brands, will also utilise the iFrame solution, giving its end users across a number of territories access to a market leading array of betting content, including an award-winning esports betting product.

The product, catered for Pinnacle Solution, comes with expert risk management and is already available as a second sportsbook under its iFrame API solution alongside BetConstruct’s betting offer.

Affordability checks will undermine the safer gambling success story, argues Gambling Business Group CEO, Peter Hannibal

Peter Hannibal, chief executive of the cross-sector Gambling Business Group, has warned that the introduction of affordability checks as proposed by the U.K. Gambling Commission, will jeopardise the current low incidence of problem gambling and in the process undo much of the positive work that’s been achieved by the industry in partnership with its regulator and the wider stakeholder community, including the safer gambling agencies and charities.

Spinola Gaming to partner with Brazilian Lottery Operators

Spinola Gaming, one of the leading authorities in lottery software announces new partnerships with Brazilian lottery operators, taking advantage of the lottery provider’s new LatAm focused solutions via their: Lottery Management System, Global/Custom Lotteries, Instant Games and Digital Scratch Cards. This move to take on the LatAm market, specifically in Brazil came at the end of 2020, with lots of excitement coming from new regulations and the Brazilian lottery market ‘opening its doors to new providers’.

Spinola Gaming envisions the LatAm market to grow exponentially over the next 3-5 years, with studies suggesting that once Brazil has become a regulated market, it should occupy third place in the global industry.

Sirplay and Oddin bring a truly engaging esports offering to the LATAM market

Sirplay will integrate the iFrame solution from Oddin

Oddin and Sirplay have signed a mutual partnership to deliver an engaging esports betting solution to multiple bookmakers with a focus on Latin America.

Sirplay is a sports betting software expert specialized in developing markets. Already in 11 countries, they have a strong presence in the LATAM market. By integrating Oddin’s iFrame solution, they will now be able to deliver their Latin American clients a truly engaging esports experience. This esports-dedicated approach is still missing in the region, where traditional providers have a very limited offering.

Stats Perform becomes the first sports betting data provider to be awarded IBIA Data Standards Accreditation

Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, has become the first betting data provider to be awarded the International Betting Integrity Association’s (IBIA) independently audited Data Standards Accreditation for the collection and distribution of sports event data for betting.

The award represents the highest mark of betting data quality and integrity available and is assessed by expert independent auditors, eCOGRA.

The IBIA launched the initiative to audit betting data providers after identifying that high-integrity sports data collection plays a critical role in protecting sports and betting markets against corruption.

UFC Champion Israel Adesanya Signs Ambassador Deal with Stake.com

Stake.com, the crypto world’s biggest sports betting site, ventures into the sponsorship market,

signing current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya as their new global brand ambassador in a long-term deal.

Since launching in 2017, Stake has enjoyed a steep rise in the crypto betting market, using innovative product design and promotional markets to become the world’s leading crypto sports book with over 30 billion bets processed. Having previously sponsored table tennis’ TT Cup in 2020, their new collaboration marks the first ever crypto partnership in the MMA world as Stake sets their sight on dominating the sport’s betting market. The brand will emphasise this commitment by enhancing their UFC product, maximising its odds and the number of market offered.

Through the partnership, Stake’s community can expect special activations, including money can’t buy VIP fight experiences, promotions and exclusive appearances involving Adesanya. With several fights on the agenda during the partnership term, it is set to be an exciting period for Stake and Adesanya alike.

MoneyMatrix makes PayPal available for iGaming clients in 15 countries

Payment processing gateway MoneyMatrix announces a new partnership with the popular payment solution PayPal. Through the new partnership, MoneyMatrix’s iGaming clients will be able to offer players PayPal top-ups and withdrawals in 14 EU countries and the U.K.

PayPal can now be swiftly integrated by iGaming operators using the MoneyMatrix payment processing platform. Casino operators and bookmakers processing through MoneyMatrix will offer players the choice to handle their payments in one of the world’s most popular payment methods. Built under the vision of making payment processing simple, user friendly and accessible to everyone, MoneyMatrix provides convenient and easy-to-use payment methods for its iGaming partners.

BLOX Adds Global Appeal With EURASIAN Gaming

Italian iGaming platform provider BLOX Limited has spiced up its slots offering with EURASIAN Gaming.

Known for a diverse range of well produced slots, video bingos, and cluster games, Eurasian Gaming offers players something genuinely different. From ancient Egypt in Horus Eye, to Mexico in Chilli Hunter to ocean depths in Neptune Numbers, EURASIAN’s slick portfolio has something for everyone.

Blockbuster line-up for Gaming Americas Q1 Meetup

2021’s first Pan-American virtual conference set for 28th January

Cutting-edge betting and gaming media platform GamingAmericas.com has announced its speaker list and sponsors ahead of its bitesize virtual conference, Gaming Americas Q1 Meetup.

Over 800 participants have already registered for the 28th January event, which features a host of leading industry figures from both sides of the Americas, spanning the casino, sports betting, lottery, data and regulatory industries.

Altenar and Play’n Go have been confirmed as the leading sponsors for the event, which takes place from 12-19.45pm EST. Panel discussions will cover the latest developments from both continents, with networking opportunities available through specially designed break-out sessions.

Evoplay Entertainment set for further European growth with Pin Projekt

Supplier kicks off 2021 with another key platform partnership

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has teamed up with the fast-growing platform provider Pin Projekt.

The comprehensive agreement gives Pin Projekt access to 40 games drawn from the content developer’s unique 100+ portfolio, including perennial player favourites such as Fruit Nova, Tree of Light and Treasure Mania.

Evoplay Entertainment’s latest partnership comes hot on the heels of its recent entry to Croatia, with the supplier further bolstering its impressive European reach after entering a range of new territories on the continent in 2020, with major deals spanning Italy, the U.K., Malta and Romania.

The provider has also pioneered a variety of product verticals, including the increasingly popular instant games space with titles such as Pachin-Girl, a Japanese-themed hit that has already proved widely successful in a variety of international markets.

Blueprint Gaming set for international growth with new games studio Lucksome

Leading slot developer extends development capabilities with highly-experienced games design team

Leading slot supplier Blueprint Gaming has unveiled the industry’s newest development studio, Lucksome, which promises to bring exciting and innovative new content to the global gaming industry.

Joining Blueprint’s multi-studio strategy, Lucksome is led by a team with a collective experience of 29 years in games design from across the online, land based and social casino sectors on a worldwide market scale. The new venture has strong ambitions to deliver localised games that are built with the player in mind, as well as being packed with innovative concepts.

Salsa Technology boosts GAP offering with Belatra Games deal

Salsa Technology has boosted its market-leading Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) following a new partnership with Belatra Games. This deal will enable Belarusian-based Belatra Games to present its stunning range of casino titles to the exciting Latin American region. Each Belatra game will be available through one single integration.

Belatra Games has made huge strikes in the online gaming space since expanding its operation in 2017 following its original beginnings as a land-based game and equipment provider venture. Some of Belatra Games’ best performing online titles that will resonate in the region are popular European and American roulettes, as well as Lucky Roulette. Bingo and several slot titles such as Bank Robbers, Lavish Joker, 7 Fruits and Monkey Jackpot are part of the content deal.

RTSmunity and GammaStack Announce New Partnership

With esports betting getting a record amount of attention in 2020, the betting industry has to show the ability to adapt. A prime example of that is a new partnership announced between esports odds provider RTSmunity and iGaming software solutions and services provider GammaStack. The new partnership aims to combine strengths of both companies and make innovations in the iGaming universe worldwide.

RTSmunity took the spotlight of many live and digital conferences this year, in order to share their knowledge of esports analytics and betting. By developing their new Esports Betting Iframe, RTSmunity were able to round up the product offering in the field of esports

Israeli Paratrooper Brings Grit and Valor to the Poker Table

Up-and-coming 24-year-old Tal Herzog takes 2nd spot and close to $1 million in prize money at the World Series of Poker Winter Online Circuit

Tal Herzog scooped up $923,000 million in prize money this week as the 24-year-old up-and-coming Israeli, who goes by the moniker ‘Turkey1,’ claimed second place at the WSOPC #18: $1,700 Main event $10 Million GTD, behind Lithuania’s Paulius Plausinaitis.