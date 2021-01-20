SoftSwiss exceeds the record of 3 billion euro of total bets in December 2020

SoftSwiss is excited to announce that the company’s Game Aggregator has once again reached another milestone by exceeding 3 billion euro of total bets.

SoftSwiss Game Aggregator partners with over 70 game studios globally, providing more than 10,000 games, 3,000 of which are optimised for crypto payments. Furthermore, the solution has a unique customer service model, which provides SoftSwiss with a competitive advantage on the market.

SoftSwiss brand values are top client service, best industry professionals, and cutting-edge innovations. Based on these values the company provides the best service and these are not just words, it lies in the company philosophy. Being close to the client, thinking ahead, and acting as flexible, safe and reliable as possible – are the main principles of the company’s customer service.

Ivan Montik, the Founder of SoftSwiss commented on this achievement: ‘We’re extremely excited to have been able to achieve this milestone! The SoftSwiss Game Aggregator is growing at an incredible pace. In 2020 alone, the amount of bets reached 3 billion while the number of games available increased twofold. And that’s just the beginning! We’re ecstatic to see what the future holds for SoftSwiss in 2021”.

In order to commemorate this great achievement and express gratitude to our loyal customers, SoftSwiss gives away up to 50% on setup fees to all Game Aggregator clients who decide to launch SoftSwiss Sportsbook until the end of March 2021. SoftSwiss is extremely grateful for ongoing support from our current as well as recently joined clients that are helping us further achieve such tremendous success.

About SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss is an international tech company supplying widely acclaimed, certified software solutions for managing iGaming operations. The company has a vast product portfolio, which includes an Online Casino Platform, Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, an affiliate system, and a recently launched Sportsbook Platform. SoftSwiss holds a number of gaming licenses, providing a “one-stop-shop” White Label solutions by taking care of all technical, legal, and financial processes on behalf of its customers. In 2013 SoftSwiss was the first in the world to introduce a bitcoin-optimised online casino solution. The company has thus been regarded as the leading technical expert when it comes to the use of cryptocurrencies in online gaming.