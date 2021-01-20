Which Premier League team provides the most goals per game?

The 2020/21 Premier League has been not just entertaining but life-affirming for many football fans affected by lockdown in terms of national restrictions.
When we watch the 20 teams in action, however, which are the ones who bring goals? With the Premier League season at the halfway stage for most clubs, we’ve compiled the average goals per game ratio for all of the teams. From the big hitters to the low lights, which sides provide the most goals and entertainment in the Premier League might surprise you.
Let’s take a look at the full table and each clubs’ goal per game.
Premier League Goals Per Game Table
|Team
|Games
|Goals Scored
|Goals Conceded
|Total Goals
|GPG
|Leeds United
|18
|30
|34
|64
|3.56
|Manchester United
|18
|34
|24
|58
|3.22
|Liverpool
|18
|37
|21
|58
|3.22
|West Bromwich Albion
|19
|15
|43
|58
|3.05
|Aston Villa
|15
|29
|16
|45
|3.00
|Leicester City
|19
|35
|21
|56
|2.95
|Chelsea
|19
|33
|23
|56
|2.95
|Crystal Palace
|19
|22
|33
|55
|2.89
|Everton
|17
|28
|21
|49
|2.88
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|33
|17
|50
|2.78
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|22
|29
|51
|2.68
|Newcastle United
|18
|18
|30
|48
|2.67
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|21
|29
|50
|2.63
|Southampton
|18
|26
|21
|47
|2.61
|West Ham United
|19
|27
|22
|49
|2.58
|Manchester City
|17
|29
|13
|42
|2.47
|Fulham
|17
|14
|25
|39
|2.29
|Sheffield United
|19
|10
|32
|42
|2.21
|Arsenal
|19
|23
|19
|42
|2.21
|Burnley
|17
|9
|22
|31
|1.82
Leading the Way
It is the season’s surprise package of Leeds United who have been the most entertaining. While they’re currently situated in the bottom half in 12th place in the Premier League table, they’re top for entertainment with a massive 64 goals finding the back of the net in their 18 games to date. With 30 goals for and 34 against, Marcelo Bielsa’s side will probably be overjoyed at reaching the halfway point with 23 points and their chances of survival look good.
Liverpool and Manchester United have been toe-to-toe all season in the Premier League table and are just the same in this look at who has seen the most goals in their games. It has to be said that Liverpool’s numbers are boosted hugely by two games in particular, namely the 7-2 defeat at Villa Park and the 7-0 win against Crystal Palace, but United themselves were on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller at Old Trafford earlier this season as they lost by the odd five goals at home to Spurs.
The Chasing Pack
Midlands teams West Bromwich Albion (3.05), Aston Villa (3.00) and Leicester City (2.95) are all giving fans in the centre of the country plenty of bang for their satellite TV subscription buck with their goals per game. That trio of Midlands sides are followed – well, joined – by Chelsea, whose profligacy at the top of the pitch is equalised beautifully by their ineptitude at the back.
Pushing for the European places in this table are clubs such as Crystal Palace (2.89), Everton (2.88) and Tottenham Hotspur (2.78), which is hard to believe given the managers in charge of each club, namely Roy Hodgson, Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho respectively.
The Lower End of Entertainment
At the bottom of the table, one club rides alone as the only Premier League team to supply viewers of their games with less than two goals per game. Yes, that’s right, Burnley Football Club are the culprits, with just 1.82 goals per game so far, Sean Dyche (the 8/1 favourite to be the next England manager) presiding over a team who have scored just nine goals in 17 games.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have provided football fans with just 2.21 goals per game to enjoy, the same amount as Sheffield United. Relegate both clubs immediately, in our opinion.