Which Premier League team provides the most goals per game?

The 2020/21 Premier League has been not just entertaining but life-affirming for many football fans affected by lockdown in terms of national restrictions.

When we watch the 20 teams in action, however, which are the ones who bring goals? With the Premier League season at the halfway stage for most clubs, we’ve compiled the average goals per game ratio for all of the teams. From the big hitters to the low lights, which sides provide the most goals and entertainment in the Premier League might surprise you.

Let’s take a look at the full table and each clubs’ goal per game.

Premier League Goals Per Game Table

Team Games Goals Scored Goals Conceded Total Goals GPG Leeds United 18 30 34 64 3.56 Manchester United 18 34 24 58 3.22 Liverpool 18 37 21 58 3.22 West Bromwich Albion 19 15 43 58 3.05 Aston Villa 15 29 16 45 3.00 Leicester City 19 35 21 56 2.95 Chelsea 19 33 23 56 2.95 Crystal Palace 19 22 33 55 2.89 Everton 17 28 21 49 2.88 Tottenham Hotspur 18 33 17 50 2.78 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 22 29 51 2.68 Newcastle United 18 18 30 48 2.67 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 21 29 50 2.63 Southampton 18 26 21 47 2.61 West Ham United 19 27 22 49 2.58 Manchester City 17 29 13 42 2.47 Fulham 17 14 25 39 2.29 Sheffield United 19 10 32 42 2.21 Arsenal 19 23 19 42 2.21 Burnley 17 9 22 31 1.82

Leading the Way

It is the season’s surprise package of Leeds United who have been the most entertaining. While they’re currently situated in the bottom half in 12th place in the Premier League table, they’re top for entertainment with a massive 64 goals finding the back of the net in their 18 games to date. With 30 goals for and 34 against, Marcelo Bielsa’s side will probably be overjoyed at reaching the halfway point with 23 points and their chances of survival look good.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been toe-to-toe all season in the Premier League table and are just the same in this look at who has seen the most goals in their games. It has to be said that Liverpool’s numbers are boosted hugely by two games in particular, namely the 7-2 defeat at Villa Park and the 7-0 win against Crystal Palace, but United themselves were on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller at Old Trafford earlier this season as they lost by the odd five goals at home to Spurs.

The Chasing Pack

Midlands teams West Bromwich Albion (3.05), Aston Villa (3.00) and Leicester City (2.95) are all giving fans in the centre of the country plenty of bang for their satellite TV subscription buck with their goals per game. That trio of Midlands sides are followed – well, joined – by Chelsea, whose profligacy at the top of the pitch is equalised beautifully by their ineptitude at the back.

Pushing for the European places in this table are clubs such as Crystal Palace (2.89), Everton (2.88) and Tottenham Hotspur (2.78), which is hard to believe given the managers in charge of each club, namely Roy Hodgson, Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho respectively.

The Lower End of Entertainment

At the bottom of the table, one club rides alone as the only Premier League team to supply viewers of their games with less than two goals per game. Yes, that’s right, Burnley Football Club are the culprits, with just 1.82 goals per game so far, Sean Dyche (the 8/1 favourite to be the next England manager) presiding over a team who have scored just nine goals in 17 games.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have provided football fans with just 2.21 goals per game to enjoy, the same amount as Sheffield United. Relegate both clubs immediately, in our opinion.