15 Bigs – David Lappin

As co-host of the Global Poker Award-winning podcast The Chip Race with Irish poker legend Dara O’Kearney, David Lappin is jovial, witty and above all else entertaining. The Unibet Poker player brings a light-hearted air to many subjects, but is equally happy getting into the deeper topics that rise to the surface in the game we all love.

How will Lappin cope with 15 questions that are bound to test his mental acuity and funny bone at the same time? It’s time to push ‘15 Bigs’ over the line and see how he copes as we stare him down.

If you were to be shot at dawn, what would be your last meal/drink?

Steak y Foie Gras from Vaso De Oro in Barcelona washed down with a Viña Tondonia Gran Reserva.

That sounds delicious. You’re on a long-haul flight and can only choose one TV Show or movie to watch on repeat, which is your pick?

TV – The Thick of It. For a movie – Magnolia.

Wow – Tom Cruise and Peter Capaldi – what a combo. Stranded on a desert island, you have one book for company until you are rescued. What is it?

Either The Complete Works of Shakespeare or The Complete Dramatic Works of Samuel Beckett

Nice easy reads there – they should keep you going. What’s the song you could listen to on repeat forever?

I’m not sure one exists but if I had to pick one, I think it would be something by Tom Waits or Pixies; maybe Kentucky Avenue or Wave of Mutilation.

What’s your favourite place to play poker and why?

The final table, obviously. I do love playing in Ireland, mostly because of the people and the atmosphere – The Unibet Open Dublin and The Irish Open are always highlights.

We knew you were quick. OK, where would your favourite non-poker holiday destination be?

Ha – Imagine taking a holiday that wasn’t a poker trip! I’m very fond of Ljubljana, Rome, New York, Valencia and San Sebastian.

You can play poker every day for a year or play no poker for a whole 12 months – which do you choose?

I played poker 360 out of 365 days in my first year and probably did similar for the next four years. That was a long time ago. Today, I’d choose… no poker. While I’d certainly miss it, I’d keep up the content creation, study loads and probably dive into some writing projects.

Good plan. Who is the person you don’t have around anymore that you miss the most?

My Nan. She passed when I was 20. Hilarious lady. I saw her almost every day of my life until I was a teenager.

Wow, she sounds cool. Which person would you most like to meet but never have?

Tom Waits or Noam Chomsky.

When’s the last time life put you on tilt?

A guy on his phone nearly knocked me down at a pedestrian crossing the other day. I had some choice creative swears for him.

OK, here’s a tough one. Imagining that you can’t play it yourself, which family member do you trust with your $10,000 WSOP Main Event entry?

My uncle plays poker, so I guess he steps up for The Big Dance.

What’s your best poker skill?

Live, it’s probably appearing loose while actually sticking to good fundamentals. Online, it’s multi-tabling. I used to play 40+ tables although these days it’s more like 25.

That’s still a ridiculous number, bravo! What about your biggest leak?

I probably set-mine too shallow. It’s an old habit I’ve been trying to get out of.

On the day of Joe Biden entering the White House, if you became the world’s first global president, what would be your first unbreakable rule?

A loop-hole free progressive tax system where rates go from 20% all the way up to 95% and the introduction of Universal Basic Income.

You’re too clever for us, we fold. If you had just ten seconds to call anyone in the world on the phone… what would you say and to whom?

I’d call Trump and tell him that I’m releasing the pee-tape.

