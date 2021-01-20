Peter-Paul de Goeji is intent on opening doors in the Dutch online gambling industry

As regulators put the finishing touches to the legislation related to online gambling, NOGA Managing Director Peter-Paul de Goeji wants to ensure that welcome mat is ready for new operators, and he took some time out to explain their journey to our very own Becky Liggero Fontana.

Goeji is in charge of the trade association that can open doors for new operators in the Netherlands. “NOGA is a new name for an organization that has been around for a time already. NOGA has built on the foundations that were laid by an organization called stifling spiel vrandor which was a foundation translated in English that means play responsibly,” Goeji explains.

The board of directors of the foundation decided that they wanted to become a full-blown trade association with members and increase the number of members and take on more responsibilities towards the gambling industry and also the protection of consumers.

“We are helping out operators that want to get a license in the Netherlands so it’s important that any operator that wants to apply for a license in the Netherlands gets in touch with NOGA,” Goeji noted. “We can really help out, we’ve got first in hand information and we’ve got a seat at the table with the government and with the gambling authority. “

