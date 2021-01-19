Play’n GO to sponsor several panels at the European Gaming and Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups in 2021

Transylvania – 19 January 2021 –

Leading supplier for slot gaming in the casino industry all virtual quarterly meetups by Hipther Agency through 2021

The team at Hipther Agency, organizers of the European Gaming & Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups, is excited to announce the support of Play’n GO as panel sponsor for multiple discussions all through the 8 quarterly meetups in 2021.

Based on several surveys and feedback, the team at Hipther Agency has made the necessary steps to support the gaming industry’s informational needs all through the year.

Starting from 2021 you can tune in on quality discussions and meet up with the top names from the EU/EEA/CIS and Balkans via the European Gaming Quarterly Meetups, or with the North and Latin American gaming industry via the Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups.

The aim of the quarterly virtual meetups is to increase the access to quality information, but also provide an excellent opportunity to participate in engaging discussions between the industry stakeholders.

It did not take long until the industry reacted and the organizers are excited to reveal that both Q1 Meetups already have +1000 registrations and each confirmed a lineup of +40 industry experts.

The Q1 Meetups will take place on the following dates:

Gaming Americas Q1 Meetup – 28 January – See more details here

– European Gaming Q1 Meetups – 11 February – See more details here

Each meetup features several panel discussions per region and topics that are joined by key industry experts, CEOs, C-Level Executives, Business Development Managers, and sometimes government officials/regulators.

As mentioned above, Play’n GOis supporting the Quarterly Meetups as Panel Sponsor in multiple panels and here are few things you should know about them:

Play’n GO are a leading supplier for slot gaming in the casino industry. One of the first suppliers to recognise and utilise the potential of mobile slot gaming, their innovation has revolutionised the industry and led Play’n GO to the forefront of the casino supplier market. Since its inception Play’n GO have curated a portfolio of award-winning games developed and tailored for compatibility with all devices and operating systems. In addition to this, they also provide back-end services and solutions to ensure operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience; this includes their casino platform and their server-based gaming solution, OMNY.

For further sponsorship/speaking and marketing inquiries, make sure to reach out to Andrada Marginean (B2B Sales Executive at Hipther Agency).

For media-related inquiries, please contact Alexandru Marginean (Marketing Specialist at Hipther Agency).

To receive constant updates, subscribe here: http://eepurl.com/hfyZxf

About Hipther Agency

One Stop Agency for multiple industries, services and activities.

HIPTHER AGENCY is the parent brand of several leading news outlets and international conferences which cover several industries such as Entertainment, Technology, Gaming and Gambling, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Legal Cannabis, Health and Lifestyle, VR/AR, eSports and many more.

For more details visit www.hipther.agency

Hipther Agency press contacts:



Zoltan Tuendik, Head of Business

[email protected], +40 735 559 234

Alex Marginean, Marketing Specialist

[email protected], +40 731 394 220

About GamingAmericas.com

Gaming Americas is a news portal providing in-depth news and press release coverage about the gaming industry in North America, Latin America, and South America. Besides the news coverage, the team also hosts boutique-style summits in Europe and North America.

To read the recent news and press releases, visit www.gamingamericas.com

Editorial / PR Submissions: [email protected]

About European Gaming Media and Events

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

Prague Gaming Summit

MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit

BSG Awards (Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards)

EGC (European Gaming Congress)

SEG Awards (Southern European Gaming Awards)

VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu