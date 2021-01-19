Playtech sports gambling products find a new home in Danske Spil

Playtech Sports is gaining more ground in Europe. The gambling software developer has struck a deal with Danske Spil to introduce new virtual sports gambling products, helping Denmark’s national lottery operator expand its lineup. The products are reportedly in place already and offer a variety of options that will appeal to all types of sports gambling enthusiasts.

Danske Spil has chosen eight titles to offer, including soccer, basketball, tennis, greyhound racing, horse racing, motorsports, cycling and competitive running. The operator will provide simulation-based odds for the virtual products, giving gamblers the ability to study the finer details of the event before placing their bets. Danske Spil CEO Pernille Mehl said of the new content and the deal with Playtech, “We are pleased to launch a new product vertical in our product portfolio. It is a different product than the classic lottery, which hopefully can attract new customers to our business.”

Playtech has already seen its novel offerings introduced to GVC, MansionBet and OPAP. A year ago, it added its QUANTUM digital gambling solution to OPAP’s platform, a move that proved to give OPAP a strong boost as the gambling industry continued to be pummeled by COVID-19. Playtech creates its virtual sports offerings with the assistance of advanced motion capture film recording, which has become exceedingly popular since it was introduced.

Playtech’s Director of Virtual Sports, Richard Andrews, adds about the new relationship with Danske Spil, “We’ve seen player engagement for our virtual sports outmatch even our most optimistic expectations in recent months, and we’re delighted to announce that Danske Spil has launched our innovative virtual sports portfolio. We’re thrilled to offer the industry’s most exciting simulation of live sports available with our latest collaboration. Danske Spil have customised the product specifically for their Danish players and we have no doubt it will prove to be a strong revenue driver and a firm player favourite.” Danske Spil took a hit last year because of COVID-19 and the new options should help it find renewed support. The first half of 2020 brought a 7.8% reduction in revenue compared to the same period a year earlier, even though the company was able to limit its profit losses to just 2.9% year-on-year. Much of that loss was due to the pause in sports activity in the half, which led to fewer sports wagers, and Danske Spil was able to rely on its lottery options to help offset some of the losses.