Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – January 19, 2021

BetConstruct Optimizes Backoffice for Mobile Use

The sportsbook and online casino supplier is among the fewest who provide operators with a complete set of products and services on a self-hosted platform. Adapting the controls to smartphone browsing is the next move towards providing operators with a maximum comfort in using BetConstruct solutions. The seamless integration of backoffice into mobile is, first and foremost, part of catering to the needs of operators and bridging the agility gap.

U.K.-based betting operator Midnite launches Football sports markets to complement their successful esports book

Leading esports betting operator, Midnite, has today launched Football sports betting on their platform for customers already placing bets on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, League of Legends, Dota 2, Fifa and other esport titles.

Midnite have now added Football to round out the bet offering. The sportsbook operator has previously only offered esports markets to its customers. This will be the first time Midnite customers can bet on traditional sports markets.

The combination of esports and sports on one platform means that customers can now place an accumulator bet across both the real and virtual premier league teams when their corresponding professional gamers are taking part in Fifa tournaments.

Israeli Paratrooper Brings Grit and Valor to the Poker Table

Up-and-coming 24-year-old Tal Herzog takes 2nd spot and close to $1 million in prize money at the World Series of Poker Winter Online Circuit

Tal Herzog scooped up $923,000 million in prize money this week as the 24-year-old up-and-coming Israeli, who goes by the moniker ‘Turkey1,’ claimed second place at the WSOPC #18: $1,700 Main event $10 Million GTD, behind Lithuania’s Paulius Plausinaitis. Since completing his compulsory military service, Herzog has managed to study psychology, is close to graduating in Business Administration, and recently became professional manager of the soon-to-be-launched theAcademy.Poker.

Eventus International to Cover North, Central & South America in 2021

Eventus International expanded its footprint in North and Latin America, offering three events in 2021, namely; the inaugural Chile iGaming, covering Latam, the inaugural iGaming Central America, offering the first platform for Central America and the 2nd Annual All American Sports Betting Summit, continuing to cater for North America.

The 2nd Annual All American Sports Betting Summit will be taking place from 16 – 17 September 2021 in San Francisco, U.S.A. AASBS 2021 has a clear objective: to help gaming sector professionals understand state regulations, create a responsible gaming environment, and open up the market to the game-changing technological innovations, marketing strategies and networking opportunities that our shows are known for. The All American Sports Betting Summit will be attended by local and international sports betting operators, software providers, fraud and AML experts, lawyers, state regulators, legislators, government officials and iGaming innovators from around the world.

iSoftBet adds Tech4Bet content to its Game Aggregation Platform

Czech provider becomes latest addition to rapidly growing content aggregator platform

iSoftBet, the leading online games supplier and content aggregator, has added Tech4Bet to its growing list of Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) partners.

The Czech supplier, founded in 2019, is an ambitious new entrant to the igaming space, with a wealth of experience in the team. They join leading providers from across the industry on GAP, which offers partners more than 8,000 titles from 70 leading studios across the globe.

The GAP offering sits alongside iSoftBet’s proprietary portfolio of more than 150 slots, headlined by its growing Megaways™ and Hold and Win product ranges, including latest hit Mighty Stallion Hold and Win.

Scientific Games Strengthens Global Trading Capabilities with Senior Appointment

Scientific Games is delighted to announce the appointment of Glen Saville as the Company’s new Senior Director, Global Trading, taking over from Benjie Cherniak.

With a wealth of operator experience within the global sports betting industry, Saville’s arrival adds strength to the trading capabilities within Scientific Games’ leading sports betting offering, OpenSports™.

Based in Las Vegas, Saville will be responsible for growing Scientific Games’ global trading business overseeing Don Best Sports and SG’s European operations to offer a seamless, industry leading service.

Saville joins the Company from NZ TAB, where he held the position of General Manager for Betting for over six years with the statutory body. Previously, he was Head of Product at sportsbook operator Tom Waterhouse in Australia.

Danske Spil latest to integrate Playtech’s leading Virtual Sports products

Popular betting content proven as standout 2020 revenue driver

Playtech Sports, the market-leading provider of omni-channel sports betting solutions, has taken its high performing in-house virtual sports portfolio live with Danske Spil.

Under the deal, Denmark’s national lottery and WLA member has integrated Playtech’s ultra-realistic content across its online platform.

Offering unique, simulation-based odds for virtual products – enabling players to study form and results, Danske Spil has selected eight of Playtech’s leading titles, spanning football, basketball, tennis, greyhound racing, horse racing, speedway, cycling and trotting.

Recognised as a key player favourite during last year’s absence of live sport, Playtech’s virtual games were created after a year-long process of advanced motion capture filming in the U.K., and has established itself as a must-have revenue and engagement driver for 2021.

Delivered with a custom developed platform and a bespoke 24/7 betting schedule, Playtech Sports has fully tailored its product to suit the operator’s brand, providing an armoury of betting opportunities and content for the year ahead.

Habanero nets MGA licence

Hugely popular supplier secures one of Europe’s most valuable accreditations

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has secured a hugely important regulatory milestone through the acquisition of its Critical Gaming Supply Licence from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Capping an outstanding three years of growth and development across the continent for the provider, Habanero has already established itself as one of Europe’s standout studios.

Known for its engaging gameplay, flawless graphics and pitch-perfect sounds – the developer’s 100+ titles have already proven to be an established engagement and revenue driver for operators across 14 regulated European markets. Habanero’s latest licence enables the studio to provide its content to Malta-based operators, with a number of tier-one brands already billed for announcement in the near future.

The supplier’s new certification also allows it to further progress its preliminary partnerships with Malta-based Scandinavian operators, as well as German-facing entities during the jurisdiction’s grace period.

DC Lottery Launches IWG Digital e-Instant Games

First-time IWG and Intralot collaboration produces rapid integration and delivery

Instant Win Gaming (IWG), the leading supplier of digital e-Instant games to NASPL/WLA-member lotteries, congratulates the DC Lottery for its launch of iLottery.

DC Lottery is 24th NASPL and/or WLA-member to go live with IWG’s award-winning digital e-Instant games and the seventh lottery in the U.S. to do so.

Partnering with the DC Lottery’s existing platform provider Intralot, IWG has locally-deployed its Remote Game Server (RGS) and has delivered the entire launch portfolio of eight games to support the iLottery launch.

Among the games available for DC Lottery players to play are the ever-popular Jungle Tumble, as well as custom, localized game DC Payout. IWG’s custom-made releases, created for specific lotteries have proven to be hugely successful, with players appreciating content that has been personalized for their own respective markets.

Going forward the DC Lottery’s roadmap has IWG providing one new game every two weeks. IWG has established that this pace of releases is optimal for ensuring rapid growth and that fresh content is regularly available to players.

BOSS. Gaming Solutions announces games integration from Play’n GO

All online casino brands owned by the company will now carry Play’n GO games.

BOSS. Gaming Solutions, the industry leading software developer, platform provider and multiple casino brand owner has completed a deal for an exciting content collaboration with Play’n GO. The agreement provides the BOSS. Gaming Solutions platform and its online casino brands with access to a portfolio of compelling game content with a range of exciting titles.

BOSS Casino and Bootlegger Casino will now both have popular Play’n GO games like Book of Dead, Fire Joker, Rise of Olympus, and Reactoonz amongst other popular slots from their portfolio.