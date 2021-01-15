Soft2Bet nets PCI DSS data accreditation

Cyprus, 15th January 2021 – Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has been certified by The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

The company was accredited with the certification after passing a rigorous audit, recognising its capability to securely protect the transfer of credit and debit card data between customers and payment service providers.

The news showcases Soft2Bet’s strong compliance credentials, which are also demonstrated by the SGA, MGA and Curacao licences held by the market-leading casino and sportsbook platform provider.

The company’s latest certification indicates its unwavering commitment to protecting the data of players using the 30+ operator brands in its portfolio, which is set to be enhanced with a new flagship sportsbook in early 2021 and currently includes the SBC-award winning Wazamba.

Ivan Piorischin, Product owner at Soft2Bet, said: “We take data protection very seriously here at Soft2Bet, and it’s fantastic to have that commitment recognised with a coveted accreditation from the The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.

“As we look forward to entering new territories and launching further cutting-edge products in the year to come, regulatory compliance will continue to top our priority list.”

About Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet, and its affiliate program 7StarsPartners, is a rapidly growing and dynamic casino and sportsbook platform provider and operator group offering exclusive in-house games and the best titles from the world’s top gambling suppliers, including jackpot slots, branded video slots, tournaments, live casino, and sports betting. The company has developed and deployed over 20 successful websites with 5,000+ casino games, seamlessly integrated into its high-performing platforms. It is one of the fastest growing online casino groups in Europe, boasting 69 providers, 4000 affiliates and 100,000 active customers, with more added every month. Learn more at: https://soft2bet.com