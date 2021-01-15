Head of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries Ivan Rudyi to speak at Ukrainian Gaming Week 2021

Ivan Rudy, Chairman of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries will become the speaker at Ukrainian Gaming Week 2021, which will be held on February 24-25. Event will be organized by Smile-Expo.

Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries is a key body on the Ukrainian gambling market. It provides control over activities related to the organization and conduct of gambling. The state structure was created by the Cabinet of Ministers in order to ensure transparent interaction between business and regulatory authorities.

The regulator oversees the launch of the gambling business, its legalization, licenses market participants and monitors their work. The main mission of the commission is to create a system that will simplify the working conditions in the gambling and lottery sector.

The powers of the collegial body include:

• development of licensing conditions for conducting gambling business;

• issuance and revocation of licenses;

• establishment of requirements for the state system of online monitoring and its administration;

• consideration of complaints from gamblers and other persons about the actions of gambling operators;

• submission of proposals to state authorities regarding draft laws and other regulatory documents in the field of gambling;

• creation of favorable conditions for attracting investments in the gambling sphere, etc.

Ivan was appointed as Head of the commission in October 2020. Prior to that, he served as secretary of the Advisory Council for war veterans, bereaved families of defenders of Ukraine. He also has experience in management, finance and international relations and has a status of the ATO veteran.

On February 24, Ivan will open UGW 2021 conference that will bring together lawmakers, members of specialized associations, Ukrainian and foreign gambling experts on one platform.

About Ukrainian Gaming Week 2021

The large-scale Ukrainian Gaming Week 2021 industry exhibition will be held on February 24-25 at IEC in Kyiv. Leaders of the global gambling market will present their products and services at the event.

First day of the event will feature a conference, where leading experts will talk about the details of gambling regulation, analyze the main provisions of the legislation, as well as discuss the prospects for the development of the gambling industry and other relevant topics.

Event organizer

Event will be organized by Smile-Expo international company that has been conducting industry events around the world dedicated to innovations for 14 years.

Stay tuned with all updates of UGW 2021 program, follow the news on the official website and subscribe to Telegram chat for online networking.

Program and registration: ugw.com.ua