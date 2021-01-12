Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup –January 12, 2021

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Bojoko makes U.S. debut in New Jersey

Online casino listing site secures licence from state regulator and kicks-off North America expansion

Bojoko, has made its U.S. market debut in New Jersey after securing a licence from the state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). Bojoko has been positioned as the Airbnb of online gambling sites since its U.K. launch in 2017, allowing operators and game developers to create their own dedicated listing page which players then rate and review based on the experience they receive.

The New Jersey launch means that players in the Garden State can use Bojoko and its powerful filter and search tools to select online gambling sites that meet their own playing preferences. All sites listed on Bojoko are licensed by the DGE and are reputable.

The New Jersey launch forms part of wider plans to enter additional U.S. states that licence and regulate online gambling, with Bojoko already in the licensing process in states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Skywind Group and Tuko Productions Enter New Partnership

Skywind Group and Tuko Productions are proud to announce a new partnership that will grant all of Tuko’s partners’ full access to Skywind’s games and player engagement tools.

Tuko Productions is an established platform in the Italian market with many successful brands utilizing its high-end platform for their online casinos. Tuko’s focus is to provide its partners with high-quality platform and solutions for online and mobile gaming.

Skywind is a multi-award-winning supplier that emphasizes premium game production capabilities and provides innovative player engagement tools to enable its partners’ growth and fulfill their needs.

Tuko Productions will offer Skywind’s market-specific games targeting each operators’ desired markets, along with unique player engagement tools set to enhance the player experience even further.

Altenar announced as General Sponsor at all European Gaming and Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups in 2021

Award-winning provider of sportsbook services to support all virtual quarterly meetups by Hipther Agency through 2021

The team at Hipther Agency, organizers of the European Gaming & Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups, is excited to announce the support of Altenar as General Sponsor all through the 8 quarterly meetups in 2021.

The aim of the quarterly virtual meetups is to increase the access to quality information, but also provide an excellent opportunity to participate in engaging discussions between the industry stakeholders.

All through the year, you can tune in on quality discussions and meet up with the top names from the EU/EEA/CIS and Balkans via the European Gaming Quarterly Meetups, or with the North and Latin American gaming industry via the Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups.

Pragmatic Play Unveils the Masked Singer Bingo Product in Partnership with Skillonnet

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has produced a bespoke bingo product for SkillOnNet’s brand PlayOJO, in partnership with the hit ITV show, The Masked Singer. The unique game was launched late last month.

Leveraging the operator’s high-profile partnership with one of the British TV channel’s most exciting shows, Pragmatic Play’s The Masked Singer Bingo combines features and branding from the show into an exclusive 90-ball bingo room.

Cellxpert welcome onboard CasinoFriday

CasinoFriday the first casino brand of 1UP Entertainment- chose Cellxpert’s platform to manage their state of the art affiliate program. Cellxpert’s platform is the leading digital partnership stack. Designed to foster trust and transparency throughout every step of the partnership life cycle.

Soft2Bet unveils gamified operator brand Betinia

Online sportsbook and casino takes jet-setting players on international adventure

Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has launched its latest cutting-edge brand, Betinia.

Players visiting the MGA-licensed site are immersed in five different cities, each with its own distinct sporting arenas. After reaching all the arenas in a particular city, users obtain its unique bonus and travel to the next one.

Coins are earned by betting on Betinia’s diverse array of thrilling casino games and sportsbook options, as well as unlocking its achievements by winning weekly challenges or interactive tournaments.

Betinia is Soft2Bet’s most recent addition to its 30+ operator portfolio, as the company prepares to unveil a new flagship sportsbook after its gamified casino Wazamba won a coveted SBC award.

The state-of-the-art platform provider continued to expand its global footprint throughout 2020, having been awarded an SGA licence in addition to its MGA and Curacao licences, as well as opening new offices in Lisbon and Belgrade.

Luckbox confirms former 888.com man Ran Kaspi as CFO

Esports betting company Luckbox has appointed Ran Kaspi as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Kaspi previously served as the CFO of ASX-listed ParaZero LTD, who develops drone safety solutions. Prior to that, he served as Finance Director of Global-e, a top European provider of seamless cross-border E-commerce solutions.

He brings substantial online gaming experience following almost six years at London Stock exchange-listed 888.com (LON:888) where he led the economic and performance team. Ran holds an MBA degree in Finance from the Tel-Aviv University in Israel and a BA in Economics and Management. He is licensed by the Israeli Securities Authority.

The best place to get FPL line-ups predictions? A new tool to compare the rivals

A new tool has been launched to help Fantasy Premier League fans find reliable line-up predictions.

Fantasy Football Line-up Prediction (FFLP) compares some of the most popular fantasy football sites to evaluate how reliable their predicted team line-ups are.

Devised by Andrew West, a former professional gambler and now industry consultant, the unique algorithm compares leading sites Fantasy Football Scout, Fantasy Football Pundits, Rotowire and Guardian Sport to see which source is best for predicted line-ups.

Fantasy Football Line-up Prediction is updated for every match and after every gameweek and fans can follow the account on Twitter.

Delasport strikes a deal with MTN Group Limited for launching their flagship brand AfricaWinner.

Lead high-end software solutions provider Delasport collaborates with MTN Group Limited in launching a flagship brand AfricaWinner by combining Delasport’s high-end sportsbook and casino offerings and the network of MTN Group.

The partnership sees AfricaWinner take advantage of Delasport’s proprietary sportsbook and iGaming solutions and quickly take leading positions on the African market.

A great new partnership between Endorphina and GrandCasino

The attractive slots provider Endorphina has already kicked off this new 2021 year off strong with a new partnership with GrandCasino, a notable Belarusian company within the iGaming industry.

This partnership will be very fruitful for Endorphina, as they’ll be able to reach new Belarusian players and expand in this market and region. GrandCasino can also benefit by providing their players with a range of great new games directly from Endorphina themselves.

iSoftBet agrees content and GAP platform deal with The Mill Adventure

Disruptive start-up gains access to 8,000 games from 70 providers via GAP, advanced engagement solutions and maximum speed to new markets

iSoftBet, has signed a deal with start-up platform provider The Mill Adventure to integrate its complete content suite and Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

The agreement will see iSoftBet provide The Mill Adventure with more than 8,000 titles from 70 leading games studios available on GAP, boosting the rapidly expanding provider’s growth plans.

iSoftBet’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) is one of the most comprehensive and flexible content aggregators on the market and has helped some of the biggest and most innovative brands to swiftly and successfully access the latest regulated markets.

The offerings will also include the latest in-house games Phantasmic Fortunes™, Gold Digger and Western Gold Megaways™ featuring the supplier’s top performing Hold & Win feature. It also includes a growing range of 2020 Megaways™ collaborations including Dragon Match Megaways™, safari based Majestic Megaways™, Aztec Gold Megaways™, and latest release Shining King Megaways™.

Blue Ribbon and SuperSeven team up to launch “SuperPots”

SuperSeven, the new online casino from Bet Seven Online, is set to launch in the first half of 2021 on Gaming Innovation Group’s (GiG) platform and will use BlueRibbon’s gamification solution as a significant component of its offering.

The operator will provide an exciting collection of RNG and Live Casino content alongside innovative gamification features designed to offer meaningful player rewards. To execute on their business model, SuperSeven will use BlueRibbon’s player engagement platform, which enables operators to create customized jackpots that bring new levels of excitement to game content.

The Drone Racing League and DraftKings Take Flight with Official Sports Betting Agreement Ahead of Season Finale Races

Landmark Deal Broadens Engagement Opportunities and Introduces Fans to Entirely New Category of Sportsbook Offerings

The Drone Racing League (DRL), the global, professional drone racing property, today announced a deal with DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) to make the sports technology and entertainment company an Official Sports Betting Partner of DRL. Upon completion of this deal, DRL drone races became the first aerial sporting event upon which fans can wager. Mobile sports betting on DRL drone races is currently legal in Colorado, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Tennessee and West Virginia with regulatory approvals pending in additional states. This deal gives DraftKings exclusive marketing rights around sports betting and branding integrations, including custom gates, through the culmination of the current 2020 DRL Allianz World Championship Season. Both pre-race wagers and in-race live bets will be available for fans in approved states to engage before and during the high-flying action.