Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – January 7, 2021

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you're all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we're rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Vivo Gaming Launch new European Studio

Vivo Gaming is proud to announce the launch of a new European Studio. The state-of-the-art studio boasts the latest technology giving players a technically advanced experience coupled with a luxurious look and feel. Offering Live Dealer Roulette, Live Dealer Baccarat and Vivo Gaming’s most recent table addition launched in the first week of 2021 a VIP Live Dealer Blackjack table.

The new studio is regulated by the Bulgarian State Commission on Gambling. Vivo Gaming’s latest studio will be one of the flagship studios launched in recent years, kicking off Vivo Gaming’s European expansion in 2021 along with the MGA license acquisition in Q1.

Blexr’s acquires Home Grounds website

Lead generation company Blexr is heading into new territory after acquiring a website dedicated to the pursuit of great coffee.

Blexr operates in the iGaming, sportsbook and forex affiliate markets and has now purchased HomeGrounds.co, a community of coffee lovers who research and review equipment relating to the home barista market.

The affiliate site, which was set up in 2015, has become the world’s largest home barista community, with millions of visitors each year.

Home Grounds offers advice on the best brewing methods, as well as explaining which kinds of beans to buy according to the drinker’s taste. It also supplies reviews of which equipment a home barista should invest in, along with coffee recipes covering a range of flavours.

Home Grounds was acquired for a six-figure sum by Blexr, an award-winning company which employs around 80 employees who work in Malta, Barcelona and also remotely.

BGaming is pleased to announce the signing of a deal with SoftGamings

BGaming starts really promising cooperation along with SoftGamings setting a clear goal to increase the performance of BGaming products and expand players’ experience.

The signing of the direct partnership deal opens up new integration opportunities for BGaming. With pre-setup already completed, the full portfolio of 50+ games, including table games, “Lucky Clovers” collection and the latest feature games will soon be available to players in various corners of the world.

SoftGamings is well known as a B2B casino platforms provider and gaming systems aggregator.

Betplay.io launches Bitcoin Lightning Casino

Betplay.io has launched an industry-first cryptocurrency online casino site that supports Bitcoin and Tether USD.

Deposits and withdrawals using Bitcoin can take advantage of the Bitcoin Lightning network which enables near instant transactions and virtually zero fees.

In addition to Bitcoin, Betplay.io will also offer Tether USD as currency.

Sporting Index goes live on Oddschecker grid for first time

Sporting Index has announced it has become the latest operator to go live on the Oddschecker grid after its fixed odds betting product Sporting Index Odds was added to the leading betting comparison website which attracts three million users each month.

The UK’s leading spread betting firm launched its fixed odds service in 2019 as part of a strategy to grow its sportsbook product offering, and the addition to the Oddschecker grid is the next step in driving brand awareness of its extensive range of markets across global sporting events.

Launched in the UK in 1999, Oddschecker has established itself as the ‘go to’ comparison site for the UK’s betting audience, and only partner with the best and most trusted betting brands in the industry to support real-time price updates, offers and promotions.

BLOX’s Slots Choice Goes Epic with Fugaso

BLOX, the new Italy-facing igaming platform, has partnered with leading slots studio Fugaso, to further expand its impressive offering. Loved by casino players the world over, Fugaso has been pushing the boundaries of creative and technical excellence for years. Now, BLOX’s operator clients will be able to offer players Fugaso’s growing portfolio of Italian-certified games, including the blockbuster EPICWAYS series, and a range of the best Fruit Classics.

Beyond their unique visual appeal, novel mechanics and deep gameplay, Fugaso’s games are also developed with an emphasis on promoting a safe and responsible gaming environment, and provide players with tools to keep track of time, along with reality check support.

MoneyMatrix releases new Identity Monitoring Application

MoneyMatrix is pleased to announce the release of its new Identity Monitoring Application. With a strong focus on facilitating KYC and fraud management, the new microservice helps iGaming operators to significantly improve their Risk Management processes.

Built under the vision of making payments simple, MoneyMatrix, part of the EveryMatrix group of companies, is an EU licensed Financial Institution and PCI DSS Level 1 Certified Payment Service Provider facilitating payment processing in over 100+ countries.

The Identity Monitoring Application is empowering operators to take informed decisions, prevent abuse and stay on top of their KYC and Risk Management. Operators enjoy automation enabling them to significantly speed up the customer checks and fraud analysis, optimize the accuracy of KYC procedures, and reduce the associated operational costs.

ORYX Gaming seals Dutch deal to take JVH group online

ORYX Gaming has extended its reach into the Netherlands thanks to a deal with leading Dutch land-based operator, JVH gaming & entertainment group (JVH group).

The agreement will see ORYX provide the operator with its iGaming Platform, ORYX Hub, an integration with Kambi Sportsbook and a variety of ORYX RGS and third-party aggregated content to take JVH’s business online for the first time.

The deal has been struck ahead of the much-anticipated opening of the online gambling market in the Netherlands set for September 2021, and will see JVH benefit from ORYX’s omni-channel and cross product iGaming platform, supporting casino and sportsbook verticals. The agreement also includes an integration with leading global sports betting provider Kambi Group which announced its partnership with JVH group in December 2020.

Habanero continues to rack up wins with EGT Digital partnership

High-performance slot portfolio to integrate with а cutting-edge platform

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has signed a content deal with EGT Digital, the fast-growing European platform provider.

Under the agreement, Habanero’s multi-award nominated portfolio of more than 100 games will be integrated with the highly advanced casino platform operated by renowned Bulgarian game developer EGT Digital – and is set to go live across multiple markets.

EGT Digital will benefit from access to Habanero’s hugely popular stable of hits such as Italian classic, Scopa, a gamified slot that has proved a perennial favourite across the globe, as well as Knockout Football Rush, London Hunter, Lucky Fortune Cat, and many more.

Booongo sharpens games portfolio with UI and UX upgrades

Global content developer Booongo has further enhanced its leading games portfolio by making several UI and UX improvements across its slots.

The UI and UX upgrades have been designed to improve the gaming experience and provide increased functionality for all existing and future Booongo developed titles.

The company has changed the size, placement and visibility of key gaming functions including the main spin button, quick spins, autospins and bet adjustment options. Booongo players can now also see their latest win value in the centre of the screen, while each game’s paytable has been redesigned to be made even easier to understand.

Booongo has also ensured the adjustments are optimised for mobile devices, in particular when games are accessed in portrait mode, in order to allow players to receive the best experience across all channels.

These improvements will be followed by Booongo’s upcoming Promo UI 2.0 rollout, which will drive a tighter connection between the main gameplay and gamification features of the developer’s suite of games. The highly-anticipated release of the supplier’s new offering of Jackpots, Prize Drops and Cashbacks widgets will run in parallel alongside existing promotional campaigns.