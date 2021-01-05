Max Meltzer explains player behavior in the US sports betting market

Max Meltzer, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the Kambi Group, loves talking about player behavior. Meltzer took some time out to share what he and his team at the Kambi Group learned about player behavior with Calvinayre.com lead reporter Becky Liggero Fontana.

Meltzer confesses that his team at the Kambi Group were surprised by the interest of U.S. players in niche sports during the COVID lockdown period. “Right at the beginning, the pandemic had such a huge impact with sports being cancelled all across the world and we were quite surprised to find out that table tennis was going to be the number one sport in America. It was fantastic to see esports naturally did well because of the lack of impact that it had but it was also weird to see Belarusian soccer and other sports do so well,” said Meltzer.

“I’m glad to see now that everything’s come back and the way that American sports are running right now is immaculate. I thought the way that the NBA was handled was fantastic and it’s so good to see it all back and working properly now,” he added.

