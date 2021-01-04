Six solid tips to avoid Burnout as we get back to the grind in 2021

Learning how to avoid burnout has been a topic of conversation over the last year in the gambling industry. Becoming familiar with the signs of burnout is especially vital since the shift to working from home.

The symptoms of burnout include fatigue, anxiety, exhaustion and frequent illness. When the little everyday chores start to blow-up into a major drama it’s time to seek out some help. Here are some tips to help you avoid burnout in 2021.

Burnout is something that is recognised by psychologists as a genuine condition; left untreated it can lead to serious health issues like heart disease, diabetes and even depression. It’s something that won’t disappear on its own and requires the help of a doctor.

Bedrest is a solution

The wonders of getting enough sleep can never be underestimated. Not getting enough sleep is one of the first signs of burnout. A lack of sleep can cause some serious issues with your health, in the same way, your body can be affected by alcohol. Letting work cut into your sleep hours can increase your chances of developing a serious disease. The vast majority need at least eight hours of sleep per night to function at an optimal level during the day.

Schedule Social Activities

Take the opportunities to spend some quality time away from the office or home office; life shouldn’t just be about work. Spending all your time with the people in your office pod can do some serious damage to your emotional wellbeing. You may have some great co-workers but spending every waking hour with them will leave you feeling empty on the days you should be spending time with family and friends. After spending the last twelve months locked up with zoom calls as the only sign of contact, it’s important to stay in touch with family and friends. Even if you are still working remotely it’s important to put some time in the diary to stay engaged with the family.

Stay Fit and Eat Healthy

Working remotely or in the office leave you open to all sorts of temptations. Working from home may sometimes leave you at the mercy of Uber Eats. The office won’t offer much respite, as coffee rooms are filled with all types of sugar treats. It’s natural for people to deal with stress by hiding in the kitchen. You are what you eat, sitting around an office for eight hours a day can leave you feeling burnt out and a little chubbier.

Even if you are not in the position to hit the gym, you can help your mental wellbeing by getting outside for a quick walk. Any type of physical activity will have some long-term benefits.

Get a hobby

I have a friend who has used the pandemic to invest in building the complete series of Star Wars Lego. You have to find your “thing” that drives you when you are not at work. For some it will be Lego, for others, it could be the gym or binge-watching Korean television on Netflix. Everyone needs something to stimulate the mind outside of the office.

Laugh

Laughter is the best medicine, especially in tough times. Laughing at yourself and will go a long way to reducing your stress levels. Being able to find the humor in any situation will lighten the mood around the office and in those zoom meetings. Accept the fact that some people are not Bill Burr or Jim Jefferies, but everyone can tell at least one good joke.

Start saying no

Everyone wants to be a ‘yes person’ and eager to please, especially if you are working remotely or starting a new role. Just remember the more that you take on, the more it will wear you down. In the short term, you may win some plaudits by travelling the country to chase down new clients, but you need to focus on a couple of goals to stay focused on your job. Stick to the projects that make you excited to come to work.

Burnout is a real condition that can cause some harmful developments in your career and personal life. Don’t be afraid to say no and remember to be kind to yourself to keep your stress levels at a healthy minimum.