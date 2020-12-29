Vedran Karaman talks on Superbet’s marketing advantage

Superbet has carved out a niche as the dominant sportsbook in the Romanian and Polish market. Global Director of Performance Marketing, Vedran Karaman sat down with Becky Liggero Fontana to talk about how Superbet’s marketing campaign is capturing the imagination of players.

According to Karaman, it’s about knowing your audience. “In Romania and Poland, you have more people talking about the event, comparing the odds and comparing the outright of the match,” he said. “It’s much more communication about the event and less about criticizing the offer. I’m criticizing the adverts which also massively depend on how you construct the offer,” he said.

