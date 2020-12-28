Aspire Global’s BtoBet signs platform and sportsbook deal with William Hill in Colombia

Aspire Global’s BtoBet has further expanded its position in Latin America through a partnership with William Hill in Colombia. BtoBet will provide the platform (PAM) and sportsbook to William Hill, one of the world’s leading sports betting and gaming operators.

The agreement is a long-term deal and further strengthens Aspire Global’s leading position in Latin America and specifically in Colombia. Aspire Global’s BtoBet will provide its platform and cutting-edge sportsbook solution.

BtoBet was acquired by Aspire Global in September and has established itself as the leading sportsbook provider in the country after the regulation of the Colombian market in 2016. By bolstering its presence in Colombia, Aspire Global and BtoBet have demonstrated its commitment to extending their footprint across global regulated markets.

Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO of William Hill, said: “We are thrilled by this partnership and the opportunity to provide players in Colombia with a superior gaming experience. We always look for the best localised solutions and BtoBet are well placed in the Colombian betting market.”

Tsachi Maimon, CEO of Aspire Global, said: “This agreement demonstrates the strength of our offering and services and paves the way for us to further expand into regulated markets across the world. The deal is proof of our ability to attract tier 1 operators and that we are in the position to compete for any deal, anywhere. Aspire Global is a true powerhouse for iGaming operators and the deal is another step in our aim to become the world’s leading iGaming supplier.”

