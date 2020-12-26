Super Spade Games announces first-ever live dealer studio in African Continent

Super Spade Games, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, has announced that it is going to create their third Live Casino studio, this time in the African Continent.

Super Spade Games currently operates 2 studios in total, with a further studio — in Asia— set to open in mid 2021. The studio in Africa, first of its kind, will extend the SSG studio count still further when it goes live in Q1 2021.

The African site is designed to scale into a fully independent studio operation, mainly aimed to cater to the upcoming African market as well as it’s global diaspora. Operating as a strategic studio serving multiple SSG licensees, the new studio will add significantly to the capacity of SSG’s existing central studios located in East Europe.

SSG’s co-founder Albert Climent commented, “The new studio is scheduled to launch in early 2021 and will help SSG to achieve its ambitious growth plans. We have always been a glocal content provider, so as part of our commitment to ever improving our service to both our local and global licensees as well as to increase our USP over competition, we are delighted to announce our next studio in Africa. Besides providing very solid career opportunities locally, we are planning in the mid-term to offer customized games for the African customer, with special focus on West and East Africa. We are very excited, and we hope that with this new studio, we can expand and offer our services to additional partners.”

About Super Spade Games:

Super Spade Games is a leading B2B provider of casino game content and technology for the global online gaming industry, specializing in live dealer casino games. Our robust platform is designed to provide the most unique and top performing content to both global and local operators.