Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – December 24, 2020

Sky Racing World Launches Free Live Streaming Mobile App

New product will feature daily live-stream of International horse racing on mobile devices

Sky Racing World, the Louisville, Kentucky-based distributor of International horseracing (Thoroughbred) content and subsidiary of Australian wagering operator Tabcorp, has announced the launch of its new smartphone App. Available today on the Apple and Google Play stores, the Sky Racing World Streaming App will make live viewing of International horse racing easier and more accessible than ever before for North American handicappers.

The App boasts live horse racing for meets in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Korea and Japan, as well as live harness racing coverage in Australia. In addition, the Sky Racing World smartphone app also includes a link to free past performances, race forms and programs on the Sky Racing World website.

BetConstruct Harnesses Xsens’ MoCap Technology for Virtual Sports

With the major sports deferral during the pandemic, Virtual Sports was one of the several online verticals that became more popular. At that point delivering realistic scenery through virtual sports was a key winning formula for the success of the product.

Lead software solutions provider Delasport announces a new partnership with smart cashier giant Praxis.

International sports betting and casino platform provider Delasport will be integrating Praxis’ smart cashier software technology to expand their current offering. Providing additional benefits to Delasport’s partners who are looking to increase deposits and business transactions.

Wplay launches Playtech technology platform in Colombia

Playtech’s industry leading IMS platform launches across all products for Wplay’s retail and online operations

Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company, today announces the launch of its IMS technology platform with Colombia’s leading operator Wplay across all its products on both retail and online platforms.

Playtech’s fully intuitive suite of technology services combined with the strength of the Wplay brand will see the partnership drive the growth of the online market in Colombia. The launch of this platform further strengthens Playtech’s strategic partnership with Wplay and marks another significant step in Playtech’s growth in Latin America.

Yggdrasil agrees retail supply deal with Veikkaus

Innovative iGaming solutions supplier Yggdrasil has signed a Game IP Licensing Agreement with the Finnish incumbent gaming operator Veikkaus for the retail segment.

Veikkaus is Finland’s state-owned operator with a GGR of EUR 1,691 million in 2019.

In collaboration with Veikkaus, Yggdrasil will repurpose and provide slot games for the Veikkaus retail estate in Finland over Veikkaus’ proprietary Video Lottery Terminals (VLT’s).

ORYX Gaming expands global footprint with Mozzart Bet agreement

ORYX Gaming, has significantly expanded its global footprint after signing a distribution deal with Mozzart Bet.

The partnership will see the operator gain access to premium content from ORYX’s RGS partners, including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem. Mozzart Bet will also have access to third-party content via ORYX Hub, a platform featuring 10,000+ games from over 100 suppliers as well as player engagement tools and data services.

Evolution takeover caps stellar 2020 for Red Tiger

Supplier enjoys 72 per cent growth in regulated market turnover

Casino game and software developer Red Tiger has announced that it enjoyed the best year in the company’s history following a notable list of commercial achievements.

The Malta-based supplier, which celebrated its sixth birthday in October, was purchased by Evolution alongside NetEnt earlier this month in one of the industry’s biggest ever B2B deals.

The takeover marked the culmination of an impressive 12 months that witnessed 72% growth in regulated market turnover, the roll-out of much-lauded new content, and impressive engagement levels for its innovative promotional features.

Red Rake Gaming Partners with Gaming1 for launch on Portugal’s ESC Online

Premium casino content supplier Red Rake Gaming has partnered with Gaming1 to distribute their high-end and innovative suite of top performing casino games across Casino Estoril Sol Casino’s online operation. The partnership will see Gaming1 have access to the market leading games on offer from the Red Rake Gaming studio.

Playtech signs key IGT cross-licensing deal

Playtech further strengthens its casino offering in North America to include leading online slots features from the IGT portfolio

Playtech, today announces a new licensing agreement with global gaming leader IGT. Under the terms of the agreement, Playtech is able to offer games in the United States that include any of the features patented within IGT’s extensive U.S. patent portfolio. IGT is the holder of the largest portfolio of slot game feature patents in the U.S.

ESA Gaming strikes distribution deal with Aresway

Innovative games provider ESA Gaming has significantly expanded its footprint in Italy after signing a deal to provide its content to local platform supplier Aresway. ESA’s growing portfolio of EasySwipe™ titles will soon be made available on Aresway’s Gaming Aggregator System platform, GAS, and offered to the supplier’s wide operator network in Italy.

Red Rake Gaming partners with EGT Digital

Red Rake Gaming has partnered with EGT Digital, a fast-growing Bulgarian-based company providing flexible betting and gaming solutions across Europe. EGT Digital is focused on supporting operators in regulated markets, with cutting-edge technology solutions and the integration of a state-of-the-art gambling platform. The Bulgaria-based EGT has established a footprint in notable iGaming territories, including Romania, Serbia, Germany, Italy, and most recently Latin America.

Relax Gaming goes live with Hurricane Global brands

Relax Gaming, has launched across Hurricane Global Groups’ online casino brand. The operator is now able to offer leading games from the supplier’s broad selection of top-quality casino content on DuxCasino, including its growing in-house portfolio which features the high-grossing slots Temple Tumble, Snake Arena, and Money Train 2.

GrooveGaming widens operator network with GAC Group agreement.

Aggregator GrooveGaming has announced the signing of yet another operator by virtue of an agreement with GAC Group, best known for their playnumbersgame.com brand, increasing the width and depth of the operator ecosystem that games studios can reach via the intrepid aggregator.

Revolver Gaming slots to go live with Hollywoodbets

Licensed betting operator, Hollywoodbets, is adding Revolver Gaming’s eye-catching video slots to its U.K.-facing online casino.

The agreement will see all current Revolver Gaming slots being deployed on the Hollywoodbets U.K. on-line platform, with titles like Reign of Gnomes, Robin Hood and His Merry Wins, and The Big Deal all on offer. In addition, new Revolver slots will be available to Hollywoodbets players upon release. This includes the dazzling Neon Blaze, which is slated to launch early January 2021 and has a five-tier progressive jackpot waiting to be won.