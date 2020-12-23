Alejandro Revich shares END 2 END’s Bingo expertise

END 2 END is a leader in Bingo Multiplayer solutions, and as simple as Bingo might seem, it needs localization just like any other game to suit a target market. CEO and Founder Alejandro Revich joined our Becky Liggero Fontana after SiGMA LATAM to share how his company makes it easy for operators to offer up the right product every time.

The secret, as it turns out, is to take all of the hard work out of the operators’ hands, and localize games for them. “In all the world, bingo, it’s different,” Revich shared. “All our clients have different implementation of bingo, so we take some time to create a very parametric platform. The idea for us is to adapt our technology to the business of the client, not the client adapt to our technology. Mainly in LATAM, we are near to Europe, so we play Bingo 90 balls mainly, but for example in Colombia, the most important game is Bingo 75, like U.S.”

