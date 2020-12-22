Leadstar Media secures affiliate license in Pennsylvania

Lead generation company Leadstar Media expands its US presence with a third license in the country. The PA license covers both online betting and casino in the state.

The new license will allow Leadstar Media to display and market licensed online sportsbooks and casinos in PA.

Leadstar Media has already acquired licenses in both New Jersey and Indiana, in addition to Illinois and Iowa where they are permitted to offer their services. Pennsylvania becomes the fifth state in their US expansion. Pennsylvania is the second largest state for regulated online gambling in the US and, strategically, an important market for Leadstar Media.

– Pennsylvania has an attractive igaming market which allows us to market both online sportsbooks and casinos. In addition, players can register accounts online as opposed to a physical location, an imperative part of our business model. PA sits second only to New Jersey when it comes to gambling revenue and has showcased great growth since it launched last year. It goes without saying that we’re pleased to have been granted access to the Keystone State, says Eskil Kvarnström, CEO of Leadstar Media.

An approved license means that Leadstar products Unitedgamblers.com which targets both betting and casino enthusiasts, as well as Bettingscanner.com, solely focused on comparing sportsbooks, take the next step in becoming a leader in their respective field.

– PA is a must if you want to be a top affiliate in the US, and we have high ambitions for our products. This latest license is a giant step in the right direction for our products and enables us to be more competitive in the US. There’s ten licensed online sportsbooks and twelve online casinos legal and live, including big names like FanDuel and DraftKings, which go to show the strength of the market. We look forward to partnering with these operators and further increasing our presence in America.

Leadstar Media is now licensed in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and permitted to operate in Illinois and Iowa through partnerships.