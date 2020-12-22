Coolbet takes an old-school approach to oddsmaking; Endre Nesset

Coolbet, the Estonian based online sportsbook recently acquired by GAN, has an unusually high customer retention, and that’s in part due to an old-school approach. Endre Nesset, Director of Sport for Coolbet, joined our Becky Liggero Fontana to explain how old ideas, marketed correctly, can still work very well.

That old idea comes in the form of trading positions and offering very attractive margins to players. Nesset explained:

“Coolbet does things a bit differently. We encourage our guys to trade positions, not only rely on markets and third parties. The bookmakers that we have, the compilers we have, they’re not afraid to take positions and we encourage them to take positions, whether it’s outside kind of the standard market frames.

“It’s a cool way of doing business, it’s a bit old school, it’s a bit more labor intensive, but it’s working for us and not all the other companies, we are actually having our odds as kind of our USP (Unique Selling Point). We’re not really a marketing machine like many other companies.”

