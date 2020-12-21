Incentive Games & Virgine Bet’s bespoke Customer Acquisition & Retention title raises the bar for free to play games in the UK!

December 21, 2020 (Press Release) – Virgin Bet is continuing to raise the bar in customer engagement and value – as its bespoke customer acquisition game, Virgin Bet FIVES, has proved an instant hit.

The title, which was created in collaboration with Incentive Games, sees users build a five-man football team over the course of a week, and win real cash when their players score goals.

And the game has proved immediately popular with customers – scoring considerable uptake on launch in November, and impressive week-on-week retention rates.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it won’t be the only title that Virgin Bet and Incentive Games combine on – the two have signed a multi-game deal.

John Gordon, CEO of Incentive Games, said: “Not only does this game look great, but there’s substance to go with the style – the analytics really back it up.

“We’re chuffed to lose our Virginity, as it were, and look forward to a long-lasting relationship with a forward-thinking brand that we had a lot of fun working with.”

Ric Leask, Marketing Director at Virgin Bet, said:“We are pleased to have launched the Virgin Bet Fives, in collaboration with Incentive Games, and feel that this unique free to play game further extends the great offering we have at Virgin Bet.

Early indications show that the game resonates well and that our customers love the game.”

