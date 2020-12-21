Affiliate Capital joins Safe Affiliate Programs to share expertise and experience

December 21, 2020 (Press Release) – Affiliate Capital has joined the Safe Affiliate Programs alliance enabling its members to benefit from the experience of some of the most successful affiliate programs in the business and to share their own expertise to the benefit of their affiliates.

Affiliate Capital was launched last month when Jackpot Capital Casino, Grande Vegas Casino and Slotasticmerged their affiliate programs into one. The group has developed new, enhanced software that provides affiliates with detailed reporting and dynamic tracking. Affiliates have just one logon and one commission payment for the three well-established brands.

Safe Affiliate Programs is an association of like-minded affiliate programs all committed to sharing expertise and providing support to each other and their affiliates. It includes Intertops Affiliates, Legend Affiliates, Golden Euro Affiliates, Drake Affiliates, Juicy Stakes Affiliates, Slots Vendor and Springbok Affiliates.

These affiliate programs share a belief in honest and supportive business relationships. The benefits for all include easy recommendations between partners, trouble shooting for affiliates across programs and a collective flow of information in one combined newsletter.

“If you have an idea or an issue to discuss then one of our members can pitch it to one or all of the other programs for you” said Ellen at Safe Affiliate Programs. “We’re all in this together!”

Safe Affiliate Programs members share business acumen with each other ethically, honestly and with integrity. They also enjoy socializing together at joint dinners and open bar events at conferences like Safe’s launch party at the iGB Affiliate Conference in London last February.

About Safe Affiliate Programs (www.safeaffiliateprograms.com)

Safe Affiliate Programs brings together 8 of the best-known and most trusted affiliate programs in the iGaming industry: Affiliate Capital, Intertops Affiliates, Legend Affiliates, Golden Euro Affiliates, Drake Affiliates, Juicy Stakes Affiliates, Slots Vendor and Springbok Affiliates. Members share information through exclusive seminars and program roadshows, provide each other with support and co-host events at major iGaming affiliate events. Members receive information from all 8 programs from one reliable source.

About Affiliate Capital (www.affiliatecapital.com)

Affiliate Capital is the affiliate program for Jackpot Capital Casino, Grande Vegas Casino and Slotastic. Using the group’s unique new affiliate platform, affiliates can access all reports and marketing materials for all three brands using one login.