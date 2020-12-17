Wedge Traffic launches Slot Squad on Twitch

New channel dedicated to slots play feature Vinnie Goombatz and EatAHogie

New Jersey, 16 December: Wedge Traffic is delighted to announce the launch of a brandnew Twitch channel dedicated to slots play called the Slot Squad.

The new channel targets players in states with regulated igaming, in particular New Jersey, Pennsylvania and, when it opens, Michigan.

It is presented by well-known Twitch personalities, Vinnie Goombatz and EatAHogie and launches on January 1.

Casino streaming into the U.S.

David Copeland, Co-Founder of Wedge Traffic, said the launch was a first for Wedge and the US.

“We are really putting all we can into this new channel,” he said.

“Casino streaming is something we have seen in Europe, but we really think we can bring gaming alive in the US via Twitch”

“In Vinnie Goombatz and EatAHogie, we have signed up some great personalities who we are sure will provide unique entertainment value.”

Hot 50

Copeland is the creator of the Wedge Index, which is a new addition to the legal American betting market and aims to contextualize the differences between the legal betting options in each US state.

The Wedge Index is now regarded as the official quality score for legal gambling in the United States and its influence is set to grow exponentially in 2021 as more states pass bills related to either sports or casino gambling.

Wedge Traffic got some recognition recently when Copeland was placed in the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 for 2021.

Copeland has been recognized for his contribution to the legal US market with a nomination as one of the five names in the marketing category.

The potential of the Wedge Index, which is a free resource available to members of the public, journalists and those working in the gambling industry at www.wedgenews.com has been recognized by Gaming Intelligence with their Hot 50 for 2021 award.