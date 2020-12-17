Fantastic 4 Odds: Who will play Marvel’s first family?

Now that Robert Downey Jr. is officially out of the Marvel universe, the comic book franchise is set to revive the Fantastic Four. While now may be the time to drop in an Arrested Development reference, we have the odds on who may be pulling on the spandex for the dream team in 2022.
Giancarlo Esposito is the early frontrunner at +350 to fill the role of the villain Doctor Doom. Esposito is better known for his role as Gus Frigg in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. The Danish-born actor is making waves as the villain of the new Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Cillian Murphy of the Chris Nolan Batman series and BBC’s Peaky Blinders is the second favourite behind Esposito at +500 for the role.
Anthony Ramos is a slight favourite to claim the role of the human torch. Zac Efron also has a claim to the role first filled by Chris Evans in the film version (If you don’t count the 94 Roger Corman take). The husband-and-wife team of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the favourites for the roles of the Invisible Woman and Mr Fantastic. The two were last together in A Quiet Place.
The Thing looms as an interesting choice for the quartet, with the Rock, John Cena and Terry Crews outsiders to fulfil the role. According to Bodog, Stephen Graham at +400 is the favourite to land the role. Graham is better known for his role as Scrum in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.
With Spiderman and Captain Marvel sequels around the corner, it will be interesting to see if reviving this lesser-known will add some value to the Marvel universe. You can see the full odds below courtesy of Bodog.
Who Will Be Cast As “Doctor Doom” In MCU’s Upcoming Fantastic 4 Film?
Giancarlo Esposito +350
Cillian Murphy +500
Michael Fassbender +500
Viggo Mortensen +500
Oscar Isaac +600
Christoph Waltz +700
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau +700
Wes Bentley +900
Who Will Be Cast As “Human Torch” In MCU’s Upcoming Fantastic 4 Film?
Anthony Ramos +300
Zac Efron +450
Taron Egerton +500
Riz Ahmed +550
Ansel Elgort +800
Dacre Montgomery +900
KJ Apa +900
Liam Hemsworth +1000
Andrew Garfield +1500
Who Will Be Cast As “Invisible Woman” In MCU’s Upcoming Fantastic 4 Film?
Emily Blunt +350
Lily James +500
Samara Weaving +500
Jessica Chastain +600
Alice Eve +700
Anna Torv +800
Dianna Agron +900
Rose McIver +900
Mackenzie Davis +1200
Who Will Be Cast As “Mr. Fantastic” In MCU’s Upcoming Fantastic 4 Film?
John Krasinski +250
Dan Stevens +400
John David Washington +400
Dev Patel +700
Ewan McGregor +800
Glenn Howerton +900
Rahul Kohli +900
William Jackson Harper +1000
Who Will Be Cast As “The Thing” In MCU’s Upcoming Fantastic 4 Film?
Stephen Graham +400
Dean Norris +500
Laz Alonso +550
Ricky Whittle +650
Jon Cena +700
Dominic Purcell +800
Jared Keeso +1200
Nathan Fillion +1400
Terry Crews +1400
Phillip Brooks +1500
Dwayne Johnson +1800
Odds courtesy of Bodog