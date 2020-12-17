Fantastic 4 Odds: Who will play Marvel’s first family?

Now that Robert Downey Jr. is officially out of the Marvel universe, the comic book franchise is set to revive the Fantastic Four. While now may be the time to drop in an Arrested Development reference, we have the odds on who may be pulling on the spandex for the dream team in 2022.

Giancarlo Esposito is the early frontrunner at +350 to fill the role of the villain Doctor Doom. Esposito is better known for his role as Gus Frigg in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. The Danish-born actor is making waves as the villain of the new Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Cillian Murphy of the Chris Nolan Batman series and BBC’s Peaky Blinders is the second favourite behind Esposito at +500 for the role.

Anthony Ramos is a slight favourite to claim the role of the human torch. Zac Efron also has a claim to the role first filled by Chris Evans in the film version (If you don’t count the 94 Roger Corman take). The husband-and-wife team of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the favourites for the roles of the Invisible Woman and Mr Fantastic. The two were last together in A Quiet Place.

The Thing looms as an interesting choice for the quartet, with the Rock, John Cena and Terry Crews outsiders to fulfil the role. According to Bodog, Stephen Graham at +400 is the favourite to land the role. Graham is better known for his role as Scrum in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

With Spiderman and Captain Marvel sequels around the corner, it will be interesting to see if reviving this lesser-known will add some value to the Marvel universe. You can see the full odds below courtesy of Bodog.

Who Will Be Cast As “Doctor Doom” In MCU’s Upcoming Fantastic 4 Film?

Giancarlo Esposito +350

Cillian Murphy +500

Michael Fassbender +500

Viggo Mortensen +500

Oscar Isaac +600

Christoph Waltz +700

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau +700

Wes Bentley +900

Who Will Be Cast As “Human Torch” In MCU’s Upcoming Fantastic 4 Film?

Anthony Ramos +300

Zac Efron +450

Taron Egerton +500

Riz Ahmed +550

Ansel Elgort +800

Dacre Montgomery +900

KJ Apa +900

Liam Hemsworth +1000

Andrew Garfield +1500

Who Will Be Cast As “Invisible Woman” In MCU’s Upcoming Fantastic 4 Film?

Emily Blunt +350

Lily James +500

Samara Weaving +500

Jessica Chastain +600

Alice Eve +700

Anna Torv +800

Dianna Agron +900

Rose McIver +900

Mackenzie Davis +1200

Who Will Be Cast As “Mr. Fantastic” In MCU’s Upcoming Fantastic 4 Film?

John Krasinski +250

Dan Stevens +400

John David Washington +400

Dev Patel +700

Ewan McGregor +800

Glenn Howerton +900

Rahul Kohli +900

William Jackson Harper +1000

Who Will Be Cast As “The Thing” In MCU’s Upcoming Fantastic 4 Film?

Stephen Graham +400

Dean Norris +500

Laz Alonso +550

Ricky Whittle +650

Jon Cena +700

Dominic Purcell +800

Jared Keeso +1200

Nathan Fillion +1400

Terry Crews +1400

Phillip Brooks +1500

Dwayne Johnson +1800

Odds courtesy of Bodog