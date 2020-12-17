Oryx Gaming, Greentube hook up on Germany iGaming deal

There has been no shortage of interest on the part of gaming operators to participate in Germany’s iGaming market once it goes live next year. With the country now having its online gaming framework in place, for the most part, operators know what to expect and are ready to pull the trigger. The latest addition to the scene comes from two industry forces, Oryx Gaming and StarGames. The latter is owned by Greentube Malta and has signed a new content agreement with Oryx to use its online platform in Germany.

Oryx is probably already checking out Arcadem, Kalamba Games, Gamomat, Givme Games and Golden Hero, some of the titles StarGames is going to make available to the operator. It will also provide access to additional third-party content and marketing tools that will help Oryx rapidly strengthen its position. StarGames already has a foothold in the country, having previously received a license from regulators in the state of Schleswig-Holstein. That will also help Oryx make a smooth transition, as the titles and other solutions will have already been given some exposure in the country.

Matevz Mazij, Oryx Gaming’s managing director, says of the arrangement with StarGames, “This deal is a significant step for us as we gear up to take on the German online market once it fully opens next year. StarGames has a long experience and a leading position in Germany, which will be an advantage to us as we establish and grow our business in the country.”

The agreement will give StarGames some added benefits in Germany, as well. Its desire for a nationwide license carries with it the necessity to ensure the company adheres with Germany’s strict responsible gaming regulations that are to be introduced, and showing compliance with these guidelines is going to be important for any entity that expects to be able to launch in the country. StarGames Brand Manager Laszlo Pados explained through Oryx Gaming’s press release, “ORYX has a varied games offering from a growing number of suppliers, whose content has already proven popular with German players. We are currently looking for exciting and innovative content providers to complement our portfolio of classic and new NOVO LINE slot games in order to launch our nationwide operation with top-quality content that fully complies with the German regulations. ORYX can assist us in achieving this goal.”