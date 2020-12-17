Ladbrokes Coral hope new in-store gambling options will be the future

The shift away from paper and plastic and toward an all-digital environment continues. The world is becoming greener, sometimes without even realizing it, and gaming operator Ladbrokes Coral are helping with the transition. It had already begun to reduce its dependency on paper years ago, but is taking another step forward with the introduction of the Racing Post Digital Betting Shop Display (BSD). The devices are to be installed at eight stores operated by the company in the U.K. and Ireland and will provide gamblers with all the information on races they need, packaged neatly in an interactive format.

Racing Post is a guide to all British daily horse races, greyhound races and a number of sports gambling options. The guide has been available in print form since 1986, when Racing Post was founded, as well as digitally, and the move to incorporate the BSD kiosks will continue to push away from the print edition. Ladbrokes Coral hopes the decision to rely more heavily on the digital devices will ultimately lead to the “betting shop of the future.”

Recently, the interactive BSD began to offer innovative options, such as the Racing Post Tipping Zone. This pooled together tips from experts in the racing industry, including individuals like Tom Segal and Paul Kealy, and also saw the introduction of live feeds on race days so fans and gamblers could stay on top of the races. The device also provides content from Verdicts and Spotlight Sports Group from Racing Post that provide more data to gamblers.

Ladbrokes is owned by Entain PLC, previously GVC Holdings. In announcing the new rollout of the BSD, Entain Retail Product Manager Toby Cook stated, “We know what customers expect and are constantly looking for Racing Post updates on the live racing. For years that has been through the newspaper and the betting shop display. Now we’re delighted to be moving with the business as we continue our digital journey. The new interactive screens have already been hugely successful in our shops in London and Dublin. We’re delighted to be installing them in more shops up and down the country.”

Spotlight has been on a mission to introduce innovative retail solutions that gamblers would find more engaging. Through its connections with Ladbrokes, the company has been able to test new ideas on the market and try new content to see what works best. Despite the increase in iGaming alternatives, there is still a need for retail options, but having digital solutions at those locations is necessary.

Adds Spotlight Retail Director Alan Pepperell, “We are delighted that Ladbrokes Coral like most high-street bookmakers are relying on Racing Post and Spotlight Sports Group to produce the content that engages their visitors. The new digital BSD is like nothing else on the marketplace. With the latest releases, customers are getting key race information supplemented with tips from the biggest names in racing at the touch of a button. We’re excited to see bettors interact with our digital products over the coming months.”