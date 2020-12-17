Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – December 17, 2020

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Pariplay’s Portuguese Prominence Flourishes through Partnership with Casino Portugal

Portfolio of industry-leading casino content continues to take over Portugal with latest partnership

Pariplay Ltd. has today announced it will be taking its presence in Portugal to new heights by partnering with the respected online casino and sports betting operator, Casino Portugal. Through the agreement, Pariplay’s wide breadth of high-quality games, which have already become major hits among Portuguese players, will extend even further by being made available at CasinoPortugal.pt, rounding off a hugely successful 2020 for Pariplay.

BLOX Adds World-class Live Casino Offering From Evolution

Italian iGaming platform provider BLOX Limited has partnered with the world’s leading Live Casino provider, Evolution.

The agreement will see Evolution’s unmatched range of live dealer games, including various versions of Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, Live Baccarat, Live Poker, and Game Shows, like the smash hits Dream Catcher and Crazy Time, added to BLOX’s cutting-edge platform.

Evolution’s games are widely regarded as the benchmark by which all other Live Casino offerings are measured, providing operators with uniquely engaging games created with the industry’s highest production values.

Luckbox team celebrate with TSXV trading set to start today

The team behind leading esports betting brand Luckbox were celebrating as the company was set to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto. Luckbox’s parent company Real Luck Group Ltd was due to make its public market debut on Wednesday, December 16, at 2.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT under the ticker “LUCK”.

The public listing comes just 20 months after Luckbox accepted its first bet and caps an eventful year for the company as the Covid-19 pandemic pushed esports (and particularly esports betting) closer to the limelight.

With most of the world forced into lockdown and all major sports on hold, esports became one of the few forms of live entertainment to survive as tournaments moved online.

Sporting Solutions to power in-play tennis pricing with Stats Perform’s exclusive official WTA data

Award-winning sportsbook and lottery supplier Sporting Solutions is set to provide its customers with fully automated pricing and risk management solutions for in-play tennis, powered by Stats Perform’s new exclusive official data for the WTA Tour, the companies announced today.

The WTA confirmed last month that Stats Perform had acquired the exclusive rights to distribute umpire data for its tour from 2021-2026. The tennis federation and its sports data partner also announced innovative plans to collect ultrafast shot-by-shot data across the entire tour, dramatically increasing the volume of in-play information available on every player, in every game.

BtoBet Announces Another Multi-Channel Partnership in Nigeria with BetXperience

BtoBet, together with its Certified Partner for Africa STM Gaming, has announced an agreement with Nigerian bookmaker BetXperience for the provision of the Neuron 3 platform to power its betting shops and online channels. BetXperience will be integrating the Neuron 3 platform to capitalise on the digital transformation characterizing the local betting market in Nigeria from retail to online gambling.

Taking advantage of BtoBet’s coverage of 65 different sports BetXperience will be able to provide a sportsbook complete with odds for over 25,000 events per month. The sportsbook offering will also be complimented by a wide portfolio of other verticals such as online and live casino, and a selection of virtual sports.

Prague Gaming Summit Hybrid announced for 28 May 2021

Leading conference in the CEE region will be held in a hybrid format on 28 May 2021.

The team at European Gaming (part of Hipther Agency), is excited to announce that the registrations are open for the 5th edition of Prague Gaming Summit which will be held in a hybrid format on the 28th of May 2021.

The hybrid event will take place at the ‘traditional base’ of the conference (Vienna House Andel’s Prague) and will allow local industry shareholders to meet up and connect.

The hybrid format gives the opportunity to all interested parties that are not able to travel to access the conference content and event attend virtual meetings.

ORYX Gaming extends footprint in Germany with StarGames deal

ORYX Gaming, ahas partnered with Greentube-owned StarGames which will see the supplier provide its content for the brand’s German market entry.

Through the deal, StarGames will soon have access to premium content from ORYX’s exclusive RGS partners. The deal also includes an extensive portfolio of third-party content as well as player engagement tools and data services available via ORYX Hub. The player tools include free spins, tournaments and leaderboards that significantly boost engagement and retention.

Soft2Bet levels up player conversions with Enteractive

(Re)Activation Cloud tech innovator to have focus on Nordics

Enteractive, the leader in player reactivation and retention for the iGaming industry, is providing its (Re)Activation Cloud services to Soft2Bet to activate NRCs to NDCs across brands including Nomini, Rabona, and Wazamba, predominantly in the Nordic market.

Following an initial one-off project earlier in 2020, Soft2Bet has now engaged Enteractive’s services to provide personalised one-2-one player phone calls across a wider selection of their iGaming brands, in a variety of markets.

ReelPlay Boosts Scientific Games Partnership With Infinity Reels License Deal

Scientific Games’ studio to unveil Book of Ultimate Infinity featuring popular mechanic

Scientific Games Corporation has extended its partnership with ReelPlay after attaining a license for the application of the studio’s Infinity Reels trade mark system.

The first game developed by Scientific Games to feature the mechanic is Book of Ultimate Infinity, during which each winning spin provides the chance to add multiple expanding reels with a progressive multiplier.

The game is about to launch across the Company’s OpenGaming™ network in the UK, Europe and Canada, with New Jersey soon to follow.

Pragmatic Play Adds Bingo to Annexio Partnership

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the igaming industry, is to launch its Bingo games with Annexio after the companies agreed to extend their content distribution agreement. The content will be provided through Pariplay’s Fusion™ aggregation platform.

Pragmatic Play will now supply its cutting-edge Bingo solution, including the innovative Bingo Blast, to Annexio’s brand Lottogo.com. The operator currently also receives the provider’s impressive slot offering, including its latest hits.

Playzido debuts with Videoslots

Platform provider bolsters leading casino’s offering

Videoslots has gone live with games from the portfolio of slots supplier Playzido.

Titles including their exclusive Deal or No Deal games and recent titles Elephant Gang and Buffalo Wild are now available to customers of the Malta-based operator.

High 5 Games Granted Michigan Online Casino Supplier License

Titles from the casino games provider will be available on day one at goldennuggetcasino.com

High 5 Games (High 5) today announced that it has been issued an online casino supplier license by the Michigan Gaming Control Board. The license allows High 5 to hit the ground running with Golden Nugget Online Casino as one its key partners, and ultimately work with every online casino operator as the market in Michigan expands.