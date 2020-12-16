Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor

Youtube sensation Jake Paul has thrown out a challenge to UFC champion Conor McGregor. Notintent with his brother stealing the limelight in his showdown with Mayweather, Paul has attempted to trash talk his way into a $50 million boxing showdown against the Irishman.

Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer and scored the second win of his career over Nate Robinson earlier this year. Paul scored a TKO victory over the former NBA star on the undercard of the Mike Tyson comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.

McGregor is no stranger to lacing up the boxing gloves; the Irishman lost the only bout of his boxing career to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. The Irishman had been in negotiations to take on boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, before opting for a return to the UFC with a bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

With his brother set to take on Mayweather in an exhibition bout in February, Jake Paul is intent on securing another slice of internet fame. Speaking in his post-fight interview against Robinson, Paul called out McGregor. “I’ve been training my ass off for the past year. I’m taking this seriously. There’s a long list of opponents that I want — Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis. I’m going to knock them both out,” said Paul.

Paul, who has more than 20 million subscribers and 6.8 billion views on YouTube, recently double-downed on his claims with a vile spray of McGregor, his wife and even UFC boss Dana White on Instagram to provoke a challenge.

White responded with a counter-offer by telling Cinemablend.com that he is looking to get Amanda Nunes involved. “I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out,” said White.

If the fight did ever come to fruition, the odds would firmly be in the Irishman’s favour. Sportbook MyBookie has McGregor as an overwhelming favourite at -400 with underdog Paul at +300. The full odds for the bout are listed below. While the chances are slim of the bout happening, it’s difficult to find anyone willing to bet against McGregor.

Jake Paul v Conor McGregor – Boxing Match

Jake Paul +300

Conor McGregor -400

Will Jake Paul fight Conor McGregor in 2021

Yes +170

No -250

Paul v McGregor – Will Jake Paul be knocked down

Yes -300

No +200

Paul v McGregor – Will Conor McGregor be knocked down

Yes +200

No -300

Odds courtesy of MyBookie.com