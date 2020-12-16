SoftSwiss enters new markets of Japan, India and South Korea with its innovative solutions

SoftSwiss, an international tech company with a focus on the entertainment sector has recently expanded to Indian, Japanese and South Korean markets with its most renowned solutions for iGaming and sports betting industries.

SoftSwiss state-of-the-art solution Online Casino Platform is now fully equipped and integrated with all the local ready-to-use payment systems (i.e. Arubex, InPay, VenusPoint etc.) as well as game content available in Japan, South Korea and India. The platform provides a vast variety of live casino games, which are now available in Japanese and Korean languages. This new improvement will enable SoftSwiss clients’ casino projects to be fully localised for those markets. Additionally, those online casinos that are already operating in the following areas can now utilise SoftSwiss Online Casino Platform to maximise their potential.

Speaking of the newly-launched Sportsbook solution it has now been adapted to the Indian market, providing all local players with an opportunity to make bets on all of their most favourite sports including extremely popular cricket and horse racing.

Max Trafimovich, ССО at SoftSwiss noted “The turbulent 2020 has been quite a year for us in terms of global growth and expansion, and we’re looking forward to continuing that tendency in 2021. The iGaming market is taking its momentum right now both in Japan and South Korea, therefore it’s a great opportunity for us to provide our innovative products such as SoftSwiss Online Casino Platform to even more of our new clients targeting Asia, while our newly-launched sports betting platform Sportsbook will now be able to satisfy the needs of the Indian end users to the fullest”.

SoftSwiss White Label Casino Platform is a solution that combines leasing of the software with SoftSwiss gaming license and merchant accounts, offering a ready-to-use online casino infrastructure.

The new SoftSwiss Sportsbook Platform is a cutting-edge, all-in-one solution for managing sports betting operations. The solution comes with full risk management, fraud prevention and high-quality customer support. Sportsbook inherits the company’s extensive experience in the iGaming market and all crucial functionality and features from SoftSwiss Online Casino Platform: security, stability, advanced player segmentation, adaptability to operators’ marketing needs.