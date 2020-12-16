GameCo partners with US Bookmaking and Sky Ute Casino Resort to create the first dedicated Esports Sportsbook in the United States

First Esports Book to Offer 24/7/365 In-Play Wagering, Using GameCo’s Fully Integrated Offering, Will Be Available to All Colorado Players and Visitors

LAS VEGAS, NV – December 16, 2020-GameCo LLC, the inventor of Video Game Gambling™ and pioneer of the new casino experience designed to attract and monetize Gen X, Millennial, and emerging Gen Z players at retail and digital casinos, today announced a new partnership with US Bookmaking, a Las Vegas-based sports betting solutions company. This partnership will launch the first-ever dedicated esports sportsbook in the United States and will be available digitally at Sky Ute Casino Resort for all players in Colorado. Leveraging its partnerships with Askott Entertainment, GRID, and 10Star, GameCo’s fully integrated esports betting solution will provide the first U.S. esports book to offer 24/7 in-play wagering.

GameCo’s turnkey full-service esports betting offering, which launched recently under the iGameCo brand, provides casinos with a low cost, low risk, and flexible plug-and-play solution that integrates a betting platform, data and video streaming services, as well as odds making and risk management. The agreement with US Bookmaking and Sky Ute Casino Resort marks GameCo’s first deployment of the comprehensive solution, which combines Askott Entertainment’s Chameleon platform, GRID data and streaming services, and 10Star trading services. GameCo’s partnership with US Bookmaking will be available to all Colorado residents and visitors in the state online through computer, mobile, and interactive devices.

This first-ever dedicated esports book leverages the extensive experience in esports wagering from 10Star, who will provide the odds and trading feed which includes both pre-match and in-play wagering. Chameleon, the online and mobile wagering platform from Askott Entertainment, a subsidiary of FansUnite (CSE: FANS, OTC: FUNFF), will supply the esports system and will connect with Play+ from Sightline Payments to provide consumers a cashless and secure mobile funding solution for gaming. Leading data platform GRID will provide official and exclusive real-time data, live match streaming and viewing widgets, player engagement tools, and social cards. The entire program will be overseen by the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) to ensure the integrity of all wagering activities. Collectively, the offering from GameCo represents the most comprehensive and innovative esports betting solution possible.

“Esports mobile betting has always been on the horizon and now the Sky Ute Casino Resort is excited to enter the arena. In conjunction with Sky Ute Casino’s service providers, U.S. Bookmaking, and GameCo, Sky Ute selected these associates to provide a unique customer experience that will infuse the world of esports with the excitement of the casino industry,” said Travis Garlick, Assistant General Manager for Sky Ute Casino Resort.

“USBookmaking has been investigating entry to the esports wagering market for over 3 years. GameCo brings all the pieces necessary together to finally make an esports product the most comprehensive of any we have seen. We look forward to bringing this new product to Sky Ute and the people of Colorado,” said John Salerno, Director of Operations for USBookmaking.

“GameCo is proud to work with US Bookmaking and Sky Ute to continue moving the industry forward by providing the first-ever dedicated esports book in the U.S.,” said Blaine Graboyes, co-founder and CEO of GameCo. “We are thrilled to provide a comprehensive solution that enhances the esports betting industry for our Colorado players wherever and whenever they want to play, and we’re looking forward to bringing these kinds of innovations to additional US markets soon.”

About GameCo

GameCo LLC creates revolutionary gaming products and experiences that drive growth and deliver a new, different, and younger player for digital and retail casinos. The inventor of the world’s first skill-based Video Game Gambling Machine (VGM™), GameCo’s omnichannel land-based and online platform combines the fun and interactivity of video games with the thrill and anticipation of gambling. Through its iGameCo brand, GameCo develops unique video game gambling titles for digital casinos and provides the first turnkey, outsourced, full-service esports betting solution built specifically for the regulated US market. GameCo’s Video Game Gambling™ platform and patent-pending GamersEdge™ technology enables game developers and publishers to distribute and monetize video games into regulated gaming markets. GameCo offers single player and esports-style multiplayer games with a wide portfolio of sports, casual, and arcade titles that also feature brand licenses from major studios and celebrities such as Steve Aoki from DJ Kid Millionaire LTD., “SOULCALIBUR™II” with BANDAI NAMCO Amusement Inc., and Star Trek™ with CBS Consumer Products, Inc.

GameCo LLC is privately held and headquartered in Las Vegas and currently licensed to operate in more than twenty gaming jurisdictions, including Nevada. For the latest GameCo news, please visit https://gameco.com/product or follow the company on Twitter at twitter.com/GameCoLLC .

About us Bookmaking

USBookmaking is a Las Vegas based sports wagering service provider that is the leader in tribal gaming sports wagering service clients. USBookmaking has expertise in all aspects of sportsbook operations including bookmaking, design, management, marketing, training, and ongoing support. Vic Salerno, the company’s President, has been enshrined in the American Gaming Association’s Hall of Fame and the SBC Hall of Fame. With its experience in the US market and the ability to open quickly and inexpensively, USBookmaking has positioned itself to focus in the tribal gaming space for sports wagering. Visit usbookmaking.com for more information.

About Sky Ute Casino Resort

The number one gaming and entertainment destination in the Four Corners of Southwest Colorado, Sky Ute Casino Resort in Ignacio, Colorado is located on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation and is just south of historic downtown Durango, Colorado. With hundreds of the hottest slots, craps, roulette, blackjack, bingo and more, you’ll find Las Vegas-style gaming in one of the most beautiful places in the country. Owned and operated by the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Sky Ute Casino Resort features a 140-room luxury hotel, seasonal RV Park, 24-lane bowling alley, arcade and miniature golf, fabulous indoor pool and fitness center, and multiple dining options. From the authentic steakhouse, Seven Rivers Steaks Seafood Spirits to the more quick and casual fare at Shining Mountain Café, there’s something to please any appetite. For more information, visit https://www.skyutecasino.com/.