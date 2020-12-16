Compare.bet goes live in the Brazilian gaming market

Brazilian gamblers have a new tool available to help them get the biggest bang for their buck. Compare.bet, the gambling comparison site controlled by Seven Star Digital, is now live in the country, giving gamblers the ability to determine where to best spend their sports gambling and online casino money. The entrance marks the latest step in Seven Star’s expansion plans after it found solid ground in Australia, Ireland and New Zealand a few months ago.

Compare.bet boasts of using a team of experts that check all gaming platforms to determine which are the best in the business. They explore the front-line operations of the operators, as well as the behind-the-scenes activity to ensure proper licenses and responsible gaming procedures are in place. They also look at payment types, promotions and more to produce reviews designed to keep gamblers informed before they open an account or deposit funds.

The company said in an announcement about the new launch, “The opportunity in Brazil is an exciting one – the country has a fantastic sporting heritage and huge passion for sports and soccer. We are excited to help our users in Brazil learn more about gambling and sports betting, and to choose appropriate brands to wager with online. To properly cater to the Brazilian market requires deep localization and the creation of content matching the country’s unique preferences and culture. We have long term plans to create a highly authentic user experience to meet the needs of the Brazilian market.”

In addition to serving as a platform to review online casinos and sportsbooks, Compare.bet also offers a comparison tool for odds so gamblers can see which operator might have the best lines available. There are a number of sites that offer similar capabilities, but Compare.bet looks to be more all-inclusive with its gambling data presentation to give gamblers a single source for up-to-date information.

Compare.bet gained entry into Australia, Ireland and New Zealand this past September, but has been working on other countries, as well. Through its sister site, BettingUS.com, it stepped into Colorado in December of last year and received a vendor license last month. That has given it motivation to continue to seek out new locations in the US and is expected to secure additional licenses in the country in the future, although no timeframe has been announced.