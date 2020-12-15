The top 10 business books for 2021

Knowledge is power, and the top 10 business books below can give gambling operators and affiliates that extra edge for 2021. While there’s a plethora of books released over the last 12 months, we’ve narrowed the field to 10 must haves that you need to add to your library.

From leadership to building resilience there’s something on the list that will help you develop a new skill or give you that piece of wisdom that you have been searching for. All you need to do now is to make the time and give yourself the edge in 2021.

Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds – David Goggins

Goggins is a retired US Navy Seal, who served in the Iraq War. Goggins is an ultra-marathon runner, and is considered by many to be one of the top endurance athletes in the U.S. He holds the Guinness World Record for most pull-ups done in 17 hours.

Goggins took his experiences and wrote on the topic of mental toughness and building resilience. The retired Navy Seal is a motivational speaker, and his book will change your approach to mental resilience.

How I Built This – The Unexpected Paths to Success From the World’s Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs

– Guy Raz

The Wall Street number one best seller is based on the NPR podcast, How I Built This with Guy Raz. Author Raz has interviewed more than 200 successful entrepreneurs in a bid to uncover their inspirational stories of success. Raz offers insight from some of the world’s leading entrepreneurs that will improve your chances of recruiting co-founders, navigating Series-A investment opportunities and seeing your side-hustle becoming a full-time dream. This book is a must for any level of entrepreneur, iGaming operator or affiliate marketer.

The Infinite Game: How great Businesses Achieve Long Lasting Success – Simon Sinek

No reading list is complete without one book from Ted Talk guru Simon Sinek. The New York Times best-selling author looks at leadership and how companies can achieve long term success. Sinek has never been afraid to ask the tough questions and his approach to business strategy has seen his Ted talk become one of the most viewed of all time. In his new book Sinek that’s there’s long-term value and healthy growth by playing the infinite game in business.

What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence – Stephen A Schwarzman

Billionaire philanthropist Stephen Schwarzman, the man behind Blackstone Finance shares his story. Schwarzman took his learnings from Lehman Brothers to build one of the largest investment firms in the world. Schwarzman shares his lessons from the corporate world with readers and his book is the perfect blueprint for the modern-day entrepreneur searching for success.

Good to Great – Jim Collins

Management guru Jim Collins spent five years researching on how good companies can make the leap to being great ones. Collins uses the data of his study to explain how companies achieve long term success over time. According to Collins, even mediocre companies can achieve greatness. The book is a must have for team leaders and C-suite who have long-term leadership ambitions within organisations.

Extreme Ownership – Jocko Willnik

Jocko Willnik is an individual who doesn’t mince his words. The former Navy Seal has made a living performing under pressure in extreme situations and makes a living passing on his leadership lessons to the corporate world. Willnik and his co-author Leif Babin pull no punches as they share how their accounts of combat missions in Ramadi and the decisions made under pressure serve as valuable lessons in life and the corporate world. The book has been hailed by former seal officers and corporate leaders as a must read for anyone aspiring to a leadership role in the business world. There’s nothing complicated about it and this will quickly become one of your go to reference guides for the future.

Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life – Jim Kwik

While NZT maybe some time away in the future, author Jim Kwik shares some tricks to show its possible to improve your recall and master new memory skills. Kwik has made a name for himself as tutoring Fortune 500 CEO’s on how to improve their decision making and recall. Kwik shares his strategies and exercises that will provide you with the tools to help sharpen your focus and block out distraction.

25 Hours a Day: Going One More to Get What You Want Paperback – Nick Bare

Nick Bare spent four years with the US Military and trained with the Army Rangers division. With a strong following on social media, Nick took the lessons that he learned in the military to build a major health and nutrition business. With a focus on motivation and goal setting, this is ideally suited for entrepreneurs in the start-up space looking for inspiration.

The Art of Resilience: Strategies for an Unbreakable Mind and Body Paperback – Ross Edgley

The last 12 months would have taught us that the art of mental resilience is a completely undervalued skill. Ross Edgley is a British adventurer who is one of the fittest men in Great Britain. Edgley swam around Great Britain, breaking multiple world records in the process. Edgley shares his secrets to peak mental performance and employs a series of exercises to help build mental resilience.

High Performance Habits: How Extraordinary People Become That Way – Brendon Burchard

Building good habits is easier said than done, with the new year around the corner. Burchard studied the habits of some of the world’s most successful business leaders and broke them down. From productivity to happiness habits, Burchard employs some simple strategies that have proven towork.