Rabbit Entertainment appoints Tal Zamstein as new CEO

iGaming operator Rabbit Entertainment has appointed Löwen Play Managing Director Tal Zamstein as its new chief executive effective immediately.

iGaming operator Rabbit Entertainment has appointed Tal Zamstein as its new chief executive effective immediately

Gambling entertainment company Rabbit Entertainment and its brands Lapalingo and Lord Lucky has appointed Tal Zamstein as its new chief executive. As leader of Rabbit Entertainment and its renowned brands, Tal Zamstein plans to invest in infrastructure, expand in key markets, and continue to focus on achieving operational excellence in a regulated environment.



Zamstein is a gambling industry professional having occupied executive positions at Fortuna Group as Group Head of Gaming, Operations Director at Merkur Interactive, Head of Operations at Intertain, Retention Team Leader at BWIN and Head of Games at WIN United, amongst other senior postings. Zamstein is an economist who speaks 6 languages, with a track-record that is focused on growth.

Rabbit Entertainment is based in Malta, at the heart of the iGaming industry, and is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. Rabbit Entertainment has a strong player base and Zamstein will be driving significant focus on profitable verticals.

The new CEO takes over at a time when Rabbit Entertainment’s offering on lapalingo.de and lordlucky.de, based on the platform provided by United Remote, is the first and only vertical offering Virtual Slots which has been certified by TÜV AUSTRIA Group as compliant with the new German regulation (Glückspielstaatsvertrag).



Lapalingo’s partners cover some of the world’s biggest providers, to more experimental and boutique producers, giving Lapalingo a highly-differentiated gaming experience which recently proved popular with the SBC Awards judges, bringing a wide range of carefully curated titles from a roster of industry-leading game developers into sharp focus.



Rabbit Entertainment CEO Tal Zamstein said: “I’m delighted to be taking over as CEO of Rabbit Entertainment and look forward to the challenge of helping build on the company’s strategy reshape to release further potential, including capitalising on the certification in Germany and as the winner of Best Rising Star in Casino at the prestigious SBC Awards. The business is entering a new phase and I have identified a number of actions necessary to further strengthen the company’s position.”

Zamstein added: “Both Lapalingo and Lord Lucky have universal appeal that will help our business go from strength-to-strength and I look forward to building on that legacy further with a focused multi-brand strategy in our key markets.”

About Rabbit Entertainment

Rabbit Entertainment is a brand-owner with modern, innovative websites, together with a specialised partner. Rabbit Entertainment creates state-of-the-art products and services that are driven by passion and precision. Everyone at Rabbit Entertainment understands value and has the aim of providing accurate, fun and user-friendly solutions to the gaming industry worldwide. The team of over 70 at Rabbit Entertainment makes sure that all products are to the highest standards by testing them with care, so they fulfill the demands of players. The company is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the DGOJ in Spain