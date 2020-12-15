Kalamba Games sees more than 100% growth in 2020

Malta, 15th December 2020 – Kalamba Games, the innovative slots and casino content supplier, is closing this year in its strongest position yet as it forecasts a 100% business growth in 2020.

The growth has been primarily driven by the introduction of Kalamba’s proprietary Bullseye remote gaming server, which has made a strong market launch this year despite the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The company has also expanded its global reach over the last 12 months to now supply content to more than 300 online casinos across the world. The supplier’s impressive games portfolio will see the addition of 14 new titles by the end of the year, with Blazing Bull, Sky Hunters and Sadie Swift: Guns ‘n Glyphs ranking as its three most successful launches this year.

Kalamba has recently increased its focus on developing unique features and promotional tools, many of which will be rolled out in 2021. It has also collaborated extensively with other key industry players such as Kindred and Wildz Casinos, and launched Sadie Swift: Guns ‘n Glyphs, a title co-developed with Twitch streamer CasinoTest24 and the result of the industry’s first collaboration with the streaming community.

On the back of the business growth, Kalamba has significantly expanded its team across several areas and now boasts a 40% larger workforce compared with the start of the year.

Steve Cutler, CEO at Kalamba Games, said: “We have had a fantastic year with several important milestones and I’m really proud that the team has achieved this against a backdrop of great disruption.

“As we move into 2021, Kalamba’s future looks very bright and we look forward to refining our products and processes with a view to achieve even bigger things next year.”

About Kalamba Games:

Kalamba Games is an innovative slots and casino content supplier to both real money gaming and social casino operators. With offices in Malta and a development studio in Krakow, Poland, its focus is on creating games with proven revenue drivers that ensure commercial success for its partners. It was founded in 2016 by industry veterans with both B2C and B2B experience, as well as a strong desire to bring the best of social casino to the RMG vertical. With a varied portfolio of high-quality products and a growing list of customers, Kalamba is now well on the way to becoming a leading player in the next generation of alternative content suppliers. Find out more here: www.kalambagames.com